5 PHP Frameworks for Developing Dynamic User-Friendly Applications

In recent times, developing dynamic, complex and user-friendly web applications is no longer arduous for web developers. PHP (Hypertext Preprocessor ) is a widely used server side scripted language and with availability of so many PHP frameworks, web developers save their time and successfully develop a wide range of applications according to requirements of businesses of diverse sizes. Below mentioned are some of the prominent PHP frameworks, their comparisons and how they are beneficial in developing applications.

Codeigniter

Codeigniter is irrefutably the best for those who want visually impressive and feature-loaded web applications. It comes with great performance and broad compatibility with standard hosting. It reduces the amount of code needed for a specific task and allows developers to focus on their project. It has a simple and user-friendly interface and a complete set of libraries along with a logical structure that makes accessing the libraries easier. This easy to use framework of PHP is based on MVC development pattern. Its base system is agile and lean. When compared to other frameworks, Codeigniter offers utmost control.

CakePHP

CakePHP is one of the most popular frameworks of PHP that plays a pivotal role in building web applications faster. Its built-in-tools are highly effective and give protection against SQL injection. CakePHP powers the websites of world-renowned brands such as BMW, Hyundai and many more. Cross-site request forgery, XSS (cross-site scripting) prevention and input validation are some of its exceptional features. CakePHP is extremely handy in handling every aspect of the application and helps in making the complete application logical, consistent, safe and secure.

Yii

Yii is a prominent PHP framework ideally suited for developing large scale Web 2.0 applications. Considered as one of the most efficient PHP frameworks, Yii comes with a comprehensive range of features needed today for a dynamic web application. Hierarchical RBAC, DAO/ActiveRecord, caching, widgets, I18N and L10N are the rich features that Yii comes with. It works exceptionally well with third party codes and integrates with Jquery effortlessly. The robust caching system makes loading of web applications quick. This framework endorses interface localization, number formatting, time and date formatting and message translation.

Zend

Acknowledged as one of the greatest PHP frameworks of all times, Zend Framework is primarily utilized for developing web applications that come with object-oriented code. While building secure, modern and reliable Web 2.0 applications, role of Zend framework becomes indispensable. Big and renowned corporates such as BBC and Cisco WebEx use this robust framework which is easily extensible. Zend framework perfectly suits Enterprise projects. As far as robustness, scalability and flexibility are concerned, no other framework is better than Zend. Instant Online Debugging, Agile Design methodology and Editable Table Viewer are the features that make Zend standout among other frameworks.

Symfony

Symfony framework has ability to boost the creation and maintenance of different web applications. It has an easy to user interface combined with an effective methodology that allows to create complex and dynamic applications with ease. No matter what the configuration is, this robust framework is easy to install and its compatibility with all database systems is something that separates it from other frameworks. It gives full control on the configuration and its tools are useful in testing, debugging and documenting the project. Over the years, it has become the paramount preference of maximum developers.

These all PHP frameworks are the utmost need of web developers and they develop applications that help businesses attain their goals in the best feasible way. If you are an entrepreneur looking to build dynamic applications, you have to know the basic difference between cakephp vs zend vs Symfony vs Yii in order to choose which one suits according to your need and preference.