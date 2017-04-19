You Need Clarity of Purpose to Succeed

This curated column is authored by Thomas Oppong, Founding Editor at Alltopstartups

Your direction defines what you do every day. Clarifying not only your purpose but your direction reinforces your ultimate life purpose. You should have a clear understanding of what you want next month, next quarter or next year.

Think about it: When you feel unclear about a goal, you have difficulty achieving it. And if you don’t know why you should do something, you lack commitment to taking action.

Napoleon Hill once said “There is one quality that one must possess to win, and that is definiteness of purpose, the knowledge of what one wants, and a burning desire to possess it.

People who are constantly striving to achieve something meaningful in life crave clarity. It’s the only way to reach deeper into yourself to find out what makes you come alive. We all start from somewhere confusing, because you probably like to do a lot of things. But once you define your purpose, you will become unstoppable.

Successful people have a definite sense of direction. They have a clear understanding of what success means to them. Everything they do is consistent with their goals. They look forward and decide where they want to be. Their day to day actions help them move closer to their vision.

Once you find your why, you will be more careful and selective about your daily actions. In the words of Margie Warrell, Author of “Brave”:

“Knowing your why is an important first step in figuring out how to achieve the goals that excite you and create a life you enjoy living (versus merely surviving!). Indeed, only when you know your ‘why’ will you find the courage to take the risks needed to get ahead, stay motivated when the chips are down, and move your life onto an entirely new, more challenging, and more rewarding trajectory.”

Great visions aren’t hard to think up; committing to them and carrying them out is the problem!

Without a purpose, it’s easy to pursue things that you “think you should be doing”

“Existence is a strange bargain. Life owes us little; we owe it everything. The only true happiness comes from squandering ourselves for a purpose.” — William Cowper

According to Deepak Chopra, M.D., founder of The Chopra Foundation and co-founder of The Chopra Center for Wellbeing, what most people find when they look inside themselves are:

Confusion: this manifests as not setting clear priorities because the path ahead doesn’t look clear and decisive. Distraction: this manifests as a hundred small things that pull your attention this way and that. Disorganisation: this manifests as a lack of orderly thinking that leads to productive results.

Most people’s lives are still not perfectly clear. It’s a struggle almost every adult goes through. “What do I want to do with my life?” “What do I not suck at?” Millions of people have no clue what they want to do with themselves. And that’s okay.

No assessment is going to provide you with immediate clarity and sense of purpose. Seeking clarity in uncertain times can be a daunting experience, and it can be very stressful if the solutions you seek don’t appear when you need them.

Make no mistake, self-discovery is a journey!

There’s no better feeling than suddenly becoming clear on something that had previously been a road block in your life. Those “aha!” moments are a real blessing when they come. “The only journey is the one within.” says Rainer Maria Rilke.

A strong sense of purpose fuels your motivation!

“He who has a why can endure any how.” — Frederick Nietzsche

Clarity of purpose challenges you to do better and commit to actions that get you closer to the one thing you really want in life. With clarity, you can pull together resources, ideas and people for a common cause. Without it, there is wasted effort and even chaos.

Without a purpose, your goals are not clear and your end result will be harder to reach. In their book “I Just Want My Kids to Be Happy”, Aaron Cooper and Eric Keitel, M.Ed. found that “Seven in ten individuals without a clearly defined purpose felt unsettled about their lives, while almost seven in ten with a purpose felt satisfied.”

Clarity of purpose has the power to shape your life; your decisions, choices and ultimately your daily actions.

Have a clear sense of what you want you want in life, what you stand for and what you expect of yourself next year by this time. “Clarity, clarity, surely clarity is the most beautiful thing in the world, A limited, limiting clarity I have not and never did have any motive of poetry but to achieve clarity says George Oppen.

Knowing who you are not is just as important as knowing who you are.

Clarity of purpose changes everything

“When I discover who I am, I’ll be free.” — Ralph Ellison, Invisible Man

Clarity is the first step to crafting the life you want!

Clear purpose gives you comfort and direction!

You won’t discover your life’s work by wondering or worrying about it. Your “why” is something that emerges. It doesn’t come fully formed.

You’ll discover it by taking action, everyday. Pay attention to your gut.

Your purpose in life is to find and do the things that make you smile, laugh and forget time. Even if you aren’t sure yet, move into the exploration and experimentation phase of your life and enjoy the journey. You can’t put time on it. You can’t force yourself to find your “why” tomorrow or next month, or even next year. But by all means search for clarity.

The three things you need to develop your personal clarity of purpose

Bud Bilanich, an executive coach says to develop your personal clarity of purpose you need to do three things: First, define what success means to you personally. Second, create a vivid mental image of you as a success. This image should be as vivid as you can you make it. Third, clarify your personal values.

Clarity of purpose is important for every kind of success, for building new habits, starting a new project, changing careers, etc. If you don’t know exactly what you want, how can you get it?

When there is clarity of purpose you know what steps to take.

You are the designer of your destiny, it’s important to have a strong reason for your actions. Don’t just react to what others expects of you.

Clarity keeps you from boredom! — Kim Basinger

To attain clarity of purpose: Know what you want, find out why you want to achieve that goal. Figure out and image the impact that goal can have on your life once you achieve it, then go get it.

Getting clear about what you want is a process of trial and error! Try something. Then ask yourself: Do I like this? Yes. No. Get a journal and start putting down your feelings, thoughts, actions, and behaviors. Use what you write as a way to pinpoint areas you are constantly exploring. Evaluate your results constantly. What actions, thoughts, beliefs, and behaviors are you attracted to the most?

The key is to do more of what you enjoy and brings out the very best in you and you will continually clarify what it is that you want to do, be and have in life.

Clarify your purpose… then add some creativity and see what happens.

Image Credit: https://stocksnap.io/photo/0KM0H882AX

