All You Need to Know About the New Google OS – Android O

Google has been ruling the headlines again with news of its launch of the next version of its Mobile OS, the Android O. It is popularly speculated to be Android Oreo, due to Google’s penchant for naming its OS versions with names of popular sweets. The actual name and version will be announced during Google’s I/O conference to be held in May sometime. The Beta/Developer preview version has already been launched for Android app developers.

A Sneak Preview into the Android O Developer

Longer Battery life due to Background Limits

Google has been working on increasing the battery life and on executions for quite some time now. With Android O, will restrict the processes that applications run incognito, like area refreshes, foundation administrations and verifiable communicates. This background limits will help in increasing the battery life significantly.

Modify Notification Channels

Android 7.0 Nougat came with bundled notifications. With Android O, Google offers more control over the notifications and users will be able to customise or block the notification channels individually. Android App Developers will be able to now modify the interactions of their app notifications with the users, by changing certain attributes.

Picture in Picture (PIP)

Included as a part of the Android TV in the Nougat version, this PIP feature is now made available to Tabs and Mobile devices with Android O. This PIP feature will help users to keep watching a video while responding to an urgent mail. They do not have to stop or exit their video when they need to perform some other activity in their device.

Autofill APIs

With Android O, Google extends its support for Autofill APIs. This will enable users to securely store their details like address, phone number, passwords, etc. While this feature may seem like the one in Google Chrome which works only in the web browser, it differs by working on your mobile phone.

Adaptive Icons

This feature aids developers of Android app development by integrating the App icons well with the device UI, resulting in enhanced UX. App icons will get their shape transformed automatically according to the home-screen theme kept by the users.

Improved Audio Quality and Bluetooth connectivity

Android O sees Google and Sony coming together, to enhance the audio experience. With Sony sharing its LDAC codecs for the new OS, Google offers its hi-quality Bluetooth audio codecs and Audio APIs. This combo promises not only better quality calls but also high resolutions wireless music over Bluetooth.

Better Keyboard navigation

It promises better keyboard navigation with improved arrow and tab navigation, that could help users and Android app developers.

Enhanced colour support

Android O promises enhanced colour support with a huge array of colour profiles for Adobe RGB, DCI-P3, and Pro Photo RGB.

Neighbour Awareness Networking

A notable feature in Android O is the new Neighbour Awareness Networking or NAN feature, that is nothing but an implementation of Wi-Fi awareness standard. This feature will allow devices to scan and find other devices automatically to create a bridge without an API.

The Launch

As of now, Google has released only the developer preview. It is still in Beta stage and currently runs only on select devices like Nexus 5 and 6, Pixel C and XL.

The waiting game goes on, to see what Google plans to unfurl in the I/O conference.