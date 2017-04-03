How to Do Faster Indexing for Website and Blog in Google Search?

It is a dream of every website owner to gain more and more organic search traffic to a website. Do you also wish to do so? Your answer will be undoubted yes. If you’ve created a new website or a blog, the first thing you need is to show up in the search result. One of the ways you can get your site or blog indexed by Google taking the “tortoise approach” i.e. just makes the start and sit back idly waiting for the result to happen naturally.

Another way that can help you boost the conversion rate and social signals is to put the little more efforts and time. Most of the bloggers and web masters want to get sites indexed with no time. They’ve already added more quality content and blog on a website for faster indexing.

In this article, we are going to share some useful information on the basics of what is indexing, how a website is indexed, and effective ways to get the indexing faster.

What is Google Index?

Google or web index is just like an alphabetical index at the end of book providing instruction on how to get access to that topic. It is a database containing all the information present on the web. Google is alike library including over trillions of books (sites) with numbers of chapters (webpage on specific site). Search engine result page is the index pages where you can find the information you’re looking for by simply typing the keyword or phrase into Google.

What is indexing and how it is performed? A quick overview

Indexing in SEO term refers to the process of keeping a record of web pages and adding them to Google search result. Information gathered by Googlebot from crawling is processed and included in the searchable index of Google if considered for the higher quality of content.

When Googlebot comes onto a specific website, it starts doing crawling and on the basis of an index and no-index Meta tags, it includes webpage with index tags in a specific search engine. It provides the way through which you can make sure which page to appear on different search engines.

What information web spiders contain?

After spider crawls the website, they look at important information that includes:

URLs

It is the address of World Wide Web Page that holds the great importance. It is impossible to find the website without determining its URL at very first. It is crucial information spiders contain.

Title tag

It is the name of a webpage appears on SERP as clickable headline for given search result. Spiders index it first.

Image tag

It includes image ALT tag, title tag, and filename giving the description and work of an image on a webpage.

Meta data

It is a short description of a website with relevant keyword and spiders look for it most while indexing the site.

Headers

These are the tags (H1-H5) that are generally title of a post or bolded (highlighted) text on the webpage.

Links

These are the most important way of ranking power and considered as a vote for popularity. More the external links to your website, higher will be the popularity and chances for improved ranking.

Content

It refers to whole content present on the website or blog.

Best tips to get Google index your website or blog

So, now when you’ve learned all about Google indexing, how it is done, and what type of information spiders store, it’s time to discuss about things you can do to increase the index rate. Read on to know some highly useful ways those provide your website quick indexing within no time.

Create a blog

As compared to a static page of the website, blogs get indexed more quickly. It works for all types of businesses, niche, and business models. Most of the online visitors go for the purchasing of a product or taking services after getting impressed by the information or recommendation given by a blogger.

Don’t forget to use a robots.txt

Robots.txt is a file that helps Google know what to index and what not. If this file gives permission not to index that page, a spider will leave it and go forward. There are many pages on a website that you don’t want to index such as admin page. For that, you can simply put it on robots.txt file.

A great content strategy

A good content strategy can help your website indexed faster. Articles submitted to popular high ranking sites, press releases, guest posting, and impressive videos posted on authoritative sites can help you generate more lead and maximize the conversion rate. Determine what your main goals are, who will be the prospective audience, what content users search, where and how to publish it, and when to post the content to help site’s new page indexed faster.

Sitemap creation and submission

Sitemap an XML document is the important page crawler looks at to get more information about a website. It tells the search engine when the content has been updated, recently added new pages, the size of a website, and more. With this page, you can save the time taken to index new site or blog even within few hours. For WordPress, you can use Google XML Sitemap Plug-in to automatically create and update the sitemap.

Upload sitemap in Google search console

Select website on homepage of Google search console

Click on Site Configuration available in left sidebar and then on sitemaps

In the top right, hit the Add/Test Sitemap button

Enter/system/feed/sitemap into given text box

Hit on Submit Sitemap

Submit sitemap to Google webmaster tool

Create free Google account

Sign Up for Google webmaster tools

Go to optimization>sitemaps

Add the URL to sitemap of your website to webmaster tool

Go with Google analytics

Mostly it is used for tracking purpose but at the same time, it also gives a wake-up call to search engine making them aware of your website presence.

Submit URL to search engine

Webmaster can get their website indexed by Google within no time by submitting it to the search engine. However, most of the website owners or bloggers ignore this but it is one of the direct approaches that can ensure quick indexing as it takes time but provides successful SEO. Follow these few steps to submit the website URL:

Step1: Sign in into Google account

Step2: Go to Submit URL in Google Webmaster Tool

Step3: Give the URL and click on “I’m not a robot” box

Step4: Hit the Submit Request

Internal links

Create links to and from all important pages within the site to increase the indexing. You can link from a blog article to website’s evergreen content.

Update social profiles

Creating the unique profiles over several social media channels such as Facebook, Twitter, Google+, etc or updating it for website help crawlers get access to your site. Social signals can potentially nudge search engine to crawl the website. You can also add the link of the new website to existing profile for improved crawl rate.

Share the website link

Share website link on social status updates once you’ve included it in pre-existing social profile. Although these are nofollow links but they can be used for indexing alert purpose. For YouTube, record a video that includes useful information about your website, its features, brand, and benefits along with adding URL in its description.

Social bookmarking

Social bookmarking submission to top quality sites such as StumpleUpon and Delicious is another effective way for faster indexing of website or blog content.

RSS feed

RSS is an acronym of Rich Site Summary or Really Simple Syndication not only boosts up the conversion rate and readership but get a website indexed more rapidly. It allows webmasters to get the instantaneous publication and distribution of new content and also enables readers to subscribe for that once published.

Set up your RSS feed with Feedburner (RSS management tool of Google) to help tell Google of your blog or website and old blog that is already indexed and now updated with a new post.

Submission to blog directories

Submitting the URL to top blog directories such as Technorati can help you generate more incoming links and get the site found by potential users. Submitting to high-quality sites with good domain authority ratings provide incoming links that can make a search engine to index the website more rapidly.

Check for crawl errors

Indexing is done once the Googlebot completes the crawling process. Thus, check for the crawling issues that might be happening due to making several changes on the website such as updating, editing, moving or deleting pages. For this, you can simply follow these three steps:

Open up Google Search Console and go to your website Click on crawl Click on crawl errors

Getting included in Google indexing is the first step for successful and a great online presence. For more improved results, you need creating and submitting high-quality content, avoiding the SEO errors, and analyze the performance.