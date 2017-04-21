7 Ways Big Data Influences Mobile App Sales

Big data has been long-time influencing the way businesses operate – resourcefully helping them gain immersive access to information, stats and details of significant value and strategic importance to their purpose of trade.

Over the generations it has been a reason for businesses to resourcefully and influentially target users and form customer bases – studying, analyzing, inferring, processing and utilizing data from various sources to help them get enough information resources and knowledge inputs to schematically deal with the segment and type of user they are targeting.

Now with mobile apps coming in and becoming an inseparable part of any business, helping them establish better communication and reaching out people well – the idea of big data gets ever bigger and important bringing in more potentials to them, attributing and augmenting sales through the ever new virtues of mobile apps.

Allowing corporations, consultants and marketers to know which mobile user segment to tap and how to make them respond in the favor of a brand – big data helps businesses to determine and validate how to plan and commit sales with a mobile app.

Assisting businesses with exploring and comprehending the facts on market trends, demographics, user dispositions, focal opportunities and business factors, big data further allows them to reach important decisions and implement ideas to impact sales in many fascinating ways.

Let’s have a look at the most impactful 7 of these:

#1 International Boundaries

While developing an app targeting international audience you need to look into details on how users from different countries relate with and respond to a mobile solution. This requires you to plough out the usability matrix and consumer trends from the target areas on your list. Putting up with the finely filtered native data from different locations can allow you enough information on how to plan and approach mobile app for users from a region and effectively scope out and build your solution with the interface, features, functionality and support that perfectly work with them.

#2 Analyzing Consumer Opinion

Market preferences and consumer choices keep changing with time. Clothes, automobiles, gadgets, you would see everything changing in its value proposition, appearance, features and trait of utility with the changing needs of users. And in the times when things and trends keep evolving so fast with ever improved technology introduced every now and then, it becomes important for businesses to channelize trends in their favor by tapping the consumer opinion right. Mining out data for customer ratings, reviews, recommendation, level of engagement and pattern of usage can help them effectively analyze their opinions over products and services and use it in favor of ascertaining and realizing more conversions for their apps.

#3 In-App Purchasing Options

In-app purchase is an effective way to monetize your app and drive sales on it. For something so important you need to really take a deep dive into valid references. And to do that effectively and reach out the right in-app purchase options to be placed in your app you need to dig out the information on which purchase format suits your app idea well. Here, you can get help from the data on different similar apps that operate on the same model and offer in-app purchases to prompt sales. Also, it would be of great relevance to work on areas of security and customer experience – which has a high bearing on how you perform with your pitch and vent of sales.

#4 Determine Market Crowding

To be able to make sure the application you are planning to build is sustainably unique and comprehensively acceptable in your target market, you need to determine market crowding evaluating similar apps. This will allow you with all the information you need to strategically deal with building a competition-proof app – knowing how many such apps exists, what features they have, how they attracting sales and more around that. This will act as a great source of information for you to effectively roll-out an app with exclusivity and individuality of its own – helping it with great potential for sales!

#5 Local Target Marketing

For an app that needs to regularly communicate with a large set of users in a region, it becomes imperative to go with target area marketing using local databases. This helps them effective carry local SEO activities and stimulate local company sales – allowing them to notify a customer for different offers and updates (using beacon or sensor protocol) or maybe reaching them out for flash deals or for just keeping them engaged with weekly promotions. This really goes well aiming targeted local user data and extensively helps you drive sales across the local market.

#6 Understanding Mobile Gaming Habits

When you are dealing in gaming apps you need to understand the temperament of a user playing those mobile games. No matter how unique or value-defining your gaming app idea is, if you don’t know what’s going on in the mind of your user, you will not be able to crack it well. In order to identify and please their habits driven by pertaining trends and evolved dynamics of mobile gaming, you need to pull out fine information from apps data and insulate your gaming idea with value derived from stats and resources on user dispositions and engagement habits.

#7 Improved Brand Accessibility

Today most of the users access information and realize sales through mobile apps. No wonder they are increasingly becoming the first mode of communication for brands to interface and connect with their audiences. And the more considerately and authentically you do it, higher the chances are for your brand achieving better value and reputation. Here, you will be helped with the data collected for different brands deriving details on their performance and reputation based on number of followers, user feedbacks, presence across channels and recall value. This will help you move in the right direction with your app, creating a brand that fetches you more in terms of quality and numbers.

These trends tell you how important data is to impact and drive mobile apps sales. Accessing and implementing it right in your market study and product development can get you great results. So, next time you are planning your app or even upgrading it to the next version make it go big with big data!