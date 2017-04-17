5 Mobile Applications Every Student Needs

1. TED

Explore more than 2,000 TED Talks from remarkable people, by topic and mood, from tech and science to the surprises of your own psychology.

Features on Android:

Browse the entire TED Talks video library, with subtitles in over 100 languages.

Listen to episodes of the acclaimed TED Radio Hour podcast, a co-production of NPR and TED.

Log in to your TED profile to sync saved talks on all devices.

Bookmark talks for later.

Discover inspiring, funny, or jaw-dropping talks and curated playlists.

Let us build you a custom playlist, tailored to fit your ideal timeframe

Play on your device or send to your home entertainment system via Chrome cast or with Android TV.

2. Elevate – Brain Training

The more you train with Elevate, the more you’ll improve critical cognitive skills that are designed to boost productivity, earning power, and self-confidence. Users who train at least 3 times per week have reported dramatic gains and increased confidence.

Features:

40+ brain games for critical cognitive skills like focus, memory, processing, math, precision, and comprehension

Detailed performance tracking

Personalized daily workouts that include the skills you need most

Adaptive difficulty progression to ensure your experience is challenging

Workout calendar to help you track your streaks and stay motivated

3. Programming Hub, Learn to code

It is one of the applications which you can use for all the programming languages. It contains a large amount of examples, courses materials, and compiler practice, are programming needs are available on one platform.

This includes – C, C++ programming, Java, HTML, JavaScript, R Programming. Also including CSS, VB.net, C#(C Sharp), Python 2.7 & 3, Linux Shell Scripting, R Programming, Swift, SQL, JQuery and Assembly 8086.

Features

Example: over 1800+ in 17+ languages, it has a large amount of complier program for practice.

Compiler: HTML, CSS, Java Script has an offline compiler for your learning. And for other languages like Java, C, C++ they have online console compiler which you for your effective learning.

Courses: they created their courses with the help of experts to make it more interesting and to point course material which helps you to learn languages in an easy way. It’s the best platform to learn and understand concepts and coding using the compiler in different languages.

Interview Questions: it has overall one more feature, good collection of interview question related to the programming which helps you in job preparation.

Other Features to improve your learning experience includes:

Share Programs with Friends. Offline Use (once a language is downloaded, the app works offline). Quick Search for programs. Categorized View for programs. No Harmful Permissions required. Periodic Updates with new programming examples and course content. UI translated into 13 regional languages. Feedback and new program addition request.

4. Math Tricks

This application is designed for that student who want to learn interesting mathematical tricks to boost their calculation. This tricks will help you to solve part of the mathematical problems and tasks much faster than classical.

It will help you to solve your papers more easily, and it can save a lot of precious time and create interest in solving math.

5. Duolingo

Practice your speaking, reading, listening and writing skills while playing a game! You’ll improve your vocabulary and grammar skills by answering questions and completing lessons. Start with basic verbs, phrases, and sentences, and learn new words daily.

Duolingo is changing the way people learn languages.