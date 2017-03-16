Top 6 Best Practices for Mobile App Testing

To err is human, except when it comes to customer experience and there certainly is no room for mistakes when you have a multitude of competitors waiting for that one point where your service lags and they can magnetize your valuable customers.

Your customers are undeniably the lifeline of your business and they won’t forget the bitterness of poor quality, even after getting several chunks of sweetness like good customer support or quick turnaround time. What can be bitter than an ill-functioning app?

A mobile application that fails to attract users can easily taint your business reputation. Having that said, businesses and IT firms are justifiably contributing a fair share of their time and effort in application testing process.

App testing is a crucial phase of app development as it verifies that everything in the app—from a documentation link to notification feature, to live chat widget—is working just as intended. Adding a new functionality may look appealing but can potentially disfigure an overlooked legacy feature – but with regression testing, you can pinpoint the problem before the users identify it. Even Google offers pre-launch report feature to effectively identify display issues, app crashes, and security vulnerabilities.

While competition in an era that accentuates the important of app testing, you cannot afford to ignore these tried and true app testing practices.

1. Strategize Testing with a Test Driven Approach

When you test first, even before coding, you can easily validate all the tests involved. With the red-green-refactor roadmap, the QA expert creates a ‘red’ test to ensure that all the bugs and glitches in the coding are discovered. It involves outlining the ideas and then splitting it into several test cases, which makes this approach extremely helpful particularly in the projects, where constant distractions are evident.

2. Use Real Devices For App Testing

It is better to use real devices as frequently as possible when it comes to debugging or testing your mobile application. If you are developing an app for android devices, observe how it is responding to an android device. The same goes for the iPhone mobile development. It may be time-consuming, but only with real devices can you test the real user experiences.

3. Test App Experience on Different Data Networks

You are in an elevator trying to locate a nearby restaurant with your smartphone but the app crashes unexpectedly. Seems daunting? In a single moment, all the efforts and time invested in the app development can go in vain, therefore it is extremely important to test your mobile apps on different networks.

Apps act differently on fast data networks, such as LTE, 3G, or Wi-Fi than on slower networks, like EDGE or GPRS. Make sure that your app can functional well on different network speeds and is flexible to network transitions. It is also recommended to roam around while using your app on mobile data for testing app performance.

4. Test Your App In Multiple Languages

When the targeted market of an app spans across the globe, it becomes essential for that app to support different languages. Since every language has different characters that occupy different amount of spaces, the app testers should test the mobile applications against the multiple languages that it supports.



Moreover, language can also affect the overall layout of your app. Therefore, you should consider all the supported languages before starting the design and development process, just to make sure that your app’s UI element can handle different languages.

5. Check Fault Tolerance, Interoperability & Battery Consumption

Service interruptions may cause hardware failure and the apps that are specifically designed to resist such failure are fault tolerant.

Users are more like to delete the apps that crash a lot or consume more battery than the usual apps. You should check how well your app works with other applications, how it responds to negative scenarios like suspended connections and how much battery it consumes.

6. Security Testing

Security always comes first! Users are concerned about the vulnerability of their personal data and credentials. Make sure that your app encrypts the user credentials while authenticating them over a network. Try to make passwords mandatory in your app, as the password lacking app are more prone to leak out your sensitive business information. Keeping your mobile OS updated, limiting permissions and restricting side-loaded app comes next in the list.



Wrapping up:

Mobile app testing is not just a phase of app development process, it is a complete roadmap to app success. The majority of problems that your app may face in future can be addressed beforehand with successful app testing. If you don’t have an in-house QA department, you can approach different software houses providing app testing as a separate service.

Lastly, if you know other app testing practices, don’t forget to share them with us!