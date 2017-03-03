This post is by Adam Geitgey, Machine Learning Consultant Speech recognition is invading our lives. It’s built into our phones, our game consoles and our smart watches. It’s even automating our homes. For just $50, you can get an Amazon Echo Dot — a magic box that allows you to order pizza, get a weather report or even buy trash bags — just by speaking out loud: The Echo Dot has been so popular this holiday season that Amazon can’t seem to keep them in stock! But speech recognition has been around for decades, so why is it just now hitting the mainstream? The reason is that deep learning finally made speech recognition accurate enough to be useful outside of carefully controlled environments. Andrew Ng has long predicted that as speech recognition goes from 95% accurate to 99% accurate, it will become a primary way that we interact with computers. The idea is that this 4% accuracy gap is the difference between annoyingly unreliable and incredibly useful. Thanks to Deep Learning, we’re finally cresting that peak. Let’s learn how to do speech recognition with deep learning! Machine Learning isn’t always a Black Box If you know how neural machine translation works, you might guess that we could simply feed sound recordings into a neural network and train it to produce text: That’s the holy grail of speech recognition with deep learning, but we aren’t quite there yet (at least at the time that I wrote this — I bet that we will be in a couple of years). The big problem is that speech varies in speed. One person might say “hello!” very quickly and another person might say “heeeelllllllllllllooooo!” very slowly, producing a much longer sound file with much more data. Both both sound files should be recognized as exactly the same text — “hello!” Automatically aligning audio files of various lengths to a fixed-length piece of text turns out to be pretty hard. To work around this, we have to use some special tricks and extra precessing in addition to a deep neural network. Let’s see how it works! Turning Sounds into Bits The first step in speech recognition is obvious — we need to feed sound waves into a computer. In Part 3, we learned how to take an image and treat it as an array of numbers so that we can feed directly into a neural network for image recognition: But sound is transmitted as waves. How do we turn sound waves into numbers? Let’s use this sound clip of me saying “Hello”:

Sound waves are one-dimensional. At every moment in time, they have a single value based on the height of the wave. Let’s zoom in on one tiny part of the sound wave and take a look:

To turn this sound wave into numbers, we just record of the height of the wave at equally-spaced points:

This is called sampling. We are taking a reading thousands of times a second and recording a number representing the height of the sound wave at that point in time. That’s basically all an uncompressed .wav audio file is. “CD Quality” audio is sampled at 44.1khz (44,100 readings per second). But for speech recognition, a sampling rate of 16khz (16,000 samples per second) is enough to cover the frequency range of human speech. Lets sample our “Hello” sound wave 16,000 times per second. Here’s the first 100 samples:

A Quick Sidebar on Digital Sampling You might be thinking that sampling is only creating a rough approximation of the original sound wave because it’s only taking occasional readings. There’s gaps in between our readings so we must be losing data, right?

We now have an array of numbers with each number representing the sound wave's amplitude at 1/16,000th of a second intervals. We could feed these numbers right into a neural network. But trying to recognize speech patterns by processing these samples directly is difficult. Instead, we can make the problem easier by doing some pre-processing on the audio data. Let's start by grouping our sampled audio into 20-millisecond-long chunks. Here's our first 20 milliseconds of audio (i.e., our first 320 samples):

Plotting those numbers as a simple line graph gives us a rough approximation of the original sound wave for that 20 millisecond period of time:

This recording is only 1/50th of a second long. But even this short recording is a complex mish-mash of different frequencies of sound. There’s some low sounds, some mid-range sounds, and even some high-pitched sounds sprinkled in. But taken all together, these different frequencies mix together to make up the complex sound of human speech. To make this data easier for a neural network to process, we are going to break apart this complex sound wave into it’s component parts. We’ll break out the low-pitched parts, the next-lowest-pitched-parts, and so on. Then by adding up how much energy is in each of those frequency bands (from low to high), we create a fingerprint of sorts for this audio snippet. Imagine you had a recording of someone playing a C Major chord on a piano. That sound is the combination of three musical notes— C, E and G — all mixed together into one complex sound. We want to break apart that complex sound into the individual notes to discover that they were C, E and G. This is the exact same idea. We do this using a mathematic operation called a Fourier transform. It breaks apart the complex sound wave into the simple sound waves that make it up. Once we have those individual sound waves, we add up how much energy is contained in each one. The end result is a score of how important each frequency range is, from low pitch (i.e. bass notes) to high pitch. Each number below represents how much energy was in each 50hz band of our 20 millisecond audio clip:

But this is a lot easier to see when you draw this as a chart:

If we repeat this process on every 20 millisecond chunk of audio, we end up with a spectrogram (each column from left-to-right is one 20ms chunk):

A spectrogram is cool because you can actually see musical notes and other pitch patterns in audio data. A neural network can find patterns in this kind of data more easily than raw sound waves. So this is the data representation we’ll actually feed into our neural network. Recognizing Characters from Short Sounds Now that we have our audio in a format that’s easy to process, we will feed it into a deep neural network. The input to the neural network will be 20 millisecond audio chunks. For each little audio slice, it will try to figure out the letter that corresponds the sound currently being spoken. We’ll use a recurrent neural network — that is, a neural network that has a memory that influences future predictions. That’s because each letter it predicts should affect the likelihood of the next letter it will predict too. For example, if we have said “HEL” so far, it’s very likely we will say “LO” next to finish out the word “Hello”. It’s much less likely that we will say something unpronounceable next like “XYZ”. So having that memory of previous predictions helps the neural network make more accurate predictions going forward. After we run our entire audio clip through the neural network (one chunk at a time), we’ll end up with a mapping of each audio chunk to the letters most likely spoken during that chunk. Here’s what that mapping looks like for me saying “Hello”: