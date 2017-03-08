4 Ways To Practice Gratitude And Welcome Abundance In Your Life

This post is by Christina Lopes, Life Coach

When it comes to attracting abundance in all its forms (love, money, joy, happiness, etc.), the most important thing we could possibly do is put ourselves in vibrational alignment with that which we want. But what about the nitty-gritty of this? How on earth do we vibrationally align with our desires?

One word: Gratitude

Gratitude is one of the most important components of attracting abundance and the more you can be grateful for, the more powerfully you bring your desires to you. Over the years, I’ve learned four powerful ways of practicing gratitude.

1. Be grateful for the little things

It’s easy to be grateful for the big things. I bet you’re grateful for your partner, your children, your house, your life. But what about being thankful for that apple you had as a snack today? Or the breath you just took? I used to brush the little things aside. I was too busy waiting for another big thing to be thankful for. Then I learned that life is lived in the details, the small, wonderful moments. I learned that biting into a simple apple was something so many people on this planet weren’t able to do. Being grateful for the little things means we recognize that everything is a miracle. Even the apple we snack on. And if we vibrate in gratitude for a simple apple, then think about the intensity of the energy we can emanate when the BIG things occur!

Gratitude for the little things is also a perfect way to stay in the gratitude flow.

The big things in life don’t happen all the time so if we wait for them, we end up being grateful only sometimes. The little things, however, happen all the time. We take between 17,000 and 23,000 breaths a day. That’s 17,000–23,000 opportunities to be thankful! The more we find to be thankful for, the more we stay in a steady state of gratitude. And that steady gratitude flow will bring more abundance.

2. Be grateful for the things that hurt you

Staying in a steady gratitude flow means we accept all that life brings us. We understand it is all there for our evolution.