Our Experience with App Store Search Ads

Search Ads are defined by the three things – simplicity, relevance, and results. Search ads feature simple setup. These are designed to be effortless, smart, and flexible for small and independent developers. It depends on you how much time you want to invest. You will anyway get results even if you invest minimum time. There are certain steps involved in setting up the search ads in iOS.

You need to tell about your app

Search ads create your ads with the help of metadata and imagery from your listing of the app store. Your ads get automatically matched to relevant searches in the app store through default Search Match feature.

Setting the budget

There is no limit set for advertising with search ads. It is only you who will decide the budget and a maximum daily limit to control your spend over time. Once you manage to decide the budget and set the daily limit, you can set the maximum amount you’re willing to pay for a tap on your ad.

Add payment information

You can bid and pay in US $, Canadian $, or Australian $, Euro, and British Pound. You can use all major credit cards for payment.

App store Search Ads offer advanced features

Search Ads provide optional advanced features that allow you great control over the campaigns and let you set the audience for your ads. You can select your audience who will see your ads.

Select iPad or iPhone

While the default is to view your search ads to users having iPad and iPhone, you can select any device type to show your search ads.

Add keywords

You can add your keywords or choose related keywords from Search Ads. The relative search term popularity index assists you find the most impactful keywords for your app promotion.

Filter your audience

You can select your potential customers who can view your search ads. However, there is no restriction to show your ads to everyone, or to existing clients or app installers you have. You can refine your audience by age, gender, or show your search ads only to devices in the geographic area where you serve.

Ad scheduling

You can schedule your campaigns easily. You can set the time to start and stop on specific dates, or show on certain days of the week or times of the day.

You can start or stop ads at any time. There is no minimum spend. You have to set your budget. There is no long-term commitment.

There is price assurance

It is your responsibility to determine the maximum amount to pay for your ad. With the help of second price auction, search ads calculate the real cost of a click by comparing the willing payable amount of the nearest competitor for a click on their ad.

Set daily spend cap

You can set a daily spend cap for greater control on your campaign budget. Once you reach your daily budget, you ads will automatically stop appearing for that day. This will continue for days until your campaign level budget is over.

Get insightful data

The reporting view of the Search Ads is awesome. You will get rich data about your campaign performance and trends throughout your key metrics. With the help of this data, you can find the things that are working and that need some adjustments to meet your targets.

Relevance rewarded

By combining the app relevance with the search query and the bid amount will determine whether your ad will be the one shown.

What matters is Meta data

You have to be careful while picking the title for your app, description and metadata. You have to use highly appropriate keywords to enhance your relevance for search ads.

Your clients know better

User response is a significant signal of ad relevance. If the customers don’t click on ad search ads will stop showing the ads to them.

Avail a safe user experience

Search Ads follow all the standards shared by Apple. It respects user privacy and ensure only relevant and apt ads display.

Transparency

No user tracking

No data sharing

Minors protected

There are three things that mobile marketers should keep in their mind.

One is relevance, which is very important for Apple. The giant is concerned about user experience a lot. Second is that you cannot create and upload new ads, images, or copy ads. If you want to change your ads, you will require actual app name, video, screenshots, or descriptions. Third, advertisers will get data that includes popular keywords to help publishers understand their potential users better.

This is the first time when Apple is providing data that reveals keyword popularity. This is truly helpful for marketers as it will tell them right keywords to focus for enhancing iPhone application store optimization.