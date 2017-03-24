The Edison/Jobs Playbook for Market Domination

“My model for business is The Beatles. They were four guys who kept each other’s kind of negative tendencies in check. They balanced each other, and the total was greater than the sum of the parts. That’s how I see business: Great things in business are never done by one person, they’re done by a team of people.” -Steve Jobs

One of the key reasons why Edison and Jobs were so successful in creating commercially viable products: They surrounded themselves with brilliant, hardworking people.

If you’ve always pictured Edison as some white-haired scientist dude who was constantly fiddling with wires and filaments, guess again. He had a team of super-smart people doing that stuff for him — a team that included machinist John Kruesi, mechanic Charles Batchelor, and physicist Francis Upton.

As Freeberg notes:

“[Edison] was in a very competitive race where he borrowed — some said stole — ideas from other inventors who were also working on an incandescent bulb. What made him ultimately successful was that he was not a lone inventor, a lone genius, but rather the assembler of the first research and development team at Menlo Park.”

Menlo Park, which Edison dubbed his “invention factory,” made it possible for Edison to move faster than all of his competitors.

While his rival lightbulb pioneers were experimenting with a few different filaments, Edison’s team was experimenting with thousands of different filaments.

What’s more, having a research and development team enabled Edison to simultaneously explore — and eventually produce — the rest of the technology needed to dominate the lightbulb industry: screw mounts, switches, meters, feeders, etc.

Fast forward to 1979. When Jobs wandered into Xerox’s research and development facility, he was like a kid in a candy shop. Clearly, Xerox had been successful in amassing a team of highly inventive people.

What they lacked was an executer.

As Jobs himself once observed:

“If Xerox had known what it had and had taken advantage of its real opportunities, it could have been as big as I.B.M. plus Microsoft plus Xerox combined — and the largest high-technology company in the world.”

Jobs immediately recognized Xerox’s mouse and GUI for what they were: the future of personal computing. When Jobs got back to Apple, the new priority for his team (which was working on the Apple Lisa) was to build their own mouse and their own GUI.

When Jobs moved from the Lisa project to the Macintosh project in 1982, incorporating (and improving upon) the mouse and the GUI remained his core focus. And in 1984, the Macintosh became the first mass-market personal computer to feature this revolutionary tech.

Take a decisive leader, put that leader in charge of a group of hardworking, creative people, and voilà: you have the recipe for getting shit done.

But remember, in order to innovate at breakneck speed, it truly needs to be a team effort.

While history may remember Edison and Jobs as “lone geniuses,” the reality is that they were both leaders who orchestrated and synthesized the work of other geniuses. And without the input of those other geniuses, Edison and Jobs would never have been able to move as fast as they did.

According to Upstart CEO and former president of Google Enterprise Apps, Dave Girouard, while getting input from others may — as a leader — sound like something that would slow you down, the opposite is actually true.

As Girouard notes in an article for First Round Review: