How We Are Solving the Indian Real Estate Problem with Zricks

Startups in India are are failing immensely, due to cash crunch or wrong business model. The competition is scaling high which is certainly affecting the start-ups in many ways. This challenging entrepreneurship nature has also effected real estate business, where businesses are failing, resulting to complete shutdown or merger.

Today, online real estate business is cluttered with too much of service under one room with no transparency and uniqueness. Based out of Gurgaon, Zricks was established in 2014 and is a technology-driven real estate platform for stakeholders, buyers and sellers to deal with complete transparency. It acts as a marketplace where various stakeholders transact under the guidance of real estate professionals. This certainly minimizes the effort which is required to buy, sell and rent a property in India.

In the current internet boom, we realized the internet-based solution is the next big thing happening which i visioned is the need of an hour, and we decided to build something unique and interesting concept that gives end-to-end solutions for clients.

Zricks is the result of combined minds of management field who mastered in understanding the real estate market and issues related commercial and residential properties search. Ease, convenience and seamless function of the business are the three major perspectives we believe in.

The core team of Zricks comprises of experienced professionals in management and real estate domains, carrying years of experience in the industry. To make the flow of business and service seamlessly, Zricks follows 8 steps:

1) Acts as the marketplace for buyers, sellers, agents and developers to meet and work on the property.

2) Easily access the vast number of the residential and commercial project database.

3) Easy posting of properties under easy format.

4) Well-defined search filters, including geo-filtering.

5) Availing agent service for completing the process.

6) Allows developers and agents to create and maintain their profiles.

7) Buy, sell and rent/lease properties in major Indian cities.

8) Provides real estate digital marketing solutions to developers amd agents for lead generation and branding.

It allows developers and agents to list their properties with the help of high-tech multimedia tools. This helps the user to post property requirements with the help of e-leaflets, walk-throughs and map view to highlight USP of the property.

Buyers can also contact listed agents through “Find an Agent” tab to get extensive service under one roof.

“With our extensive tool of digital marketing solutions and branding techniques, developers and agents can easily manage their business without compromising on quality and assistance. The real-time data, innovation and superior quality product have enhanced our online offering for clients. Zricks.com aims to be a one-stop solution when it comes to real estate,” says Prashant Agarwal, co-founder and who is also being called as Jack of all Trades and holds master’s degree in International Management from University of Sheffield in UK.

Zricks, a self-funded bootstrapped startup has presence in 27 cities in India, and has listed more than 4000+ projects by 2000+ developers with more than 1500 properties by 1900+ agents, and 5000+ walkthroughs till date. We presently aim to cater more cities by offering value-added technology for easy real-estate market business.