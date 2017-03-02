How To Design Better User Interface Icons?

When your designer uses a pixel-perfect icon in an app or on your business website, it can help guide users via the product. It will add a pleasing aesthetic to the design and create visual consistency. However, if the icons are poorly crafted and implemented, they can bring negative comments about user experience.

In this post, experts will explain how o create beautiful and useful icons for websites and best iPhone mobile applications development.

Distinct silhouette

A distinct silhouette is the critical feature of an icon, which is above color and other properties. A strong silhouette will make it convenient for the user to identify what the icon represents in less time.

Contrast game

Adding contrast is a significant part of designing tab bar icons, which usually sit in a row at the top or bottom of a mobile app’s UI. These icons allow user to understand what they are seeing and where to navigate next.

You can apply solid icon for outline tab bar icons to differentiate it from the inactive state icons. You objective should be offering enough contrast to the user that he won’t find any difficulty in viewing the difference by scanning, instead of studying details of each icon.

Call for uniformity

You may not find it fuzzy to design any particular icon, but when it comes to bigger project, you will lose your focus easily.

You need to collect all of your icons together and check them how well each fits into the UI set. Uniformity matters and for that it is important that all icons should be well-fitted into the user interface set.

No over usage

Make sure the design of your icons should be subtle. Fancy or decorative icons are gaudy and users never find them appealing. Your icons should serve a purpose. To avoid over loading of icon, you should use icons when it is most helpful in interacting a concept or creating a visual hierarchy.

Size matters

It’s best to design icons at target resolutions for target sizes. You have to be sure to customize your SVG art as per its intended use.

Apart from these points, what else is required to improve usability, utility, and desirability of the designs? Here are more guidelines to this-

Visibility of system status

Photoshop lets the user to know what is happening with the program by representing their actions. For instance, when users move layers around into the Layers palette, they can actually view the same.

User control and freedom

Photoshop offers users a set of controls. When the user introduces changes to an image or use several artistic effects, he can easily correct the mistake by taking a step backward.

Under the Edit menu, they can use ‘step backward’ or ‘step forward’ option, or alternatively they can use shortcuts like Alt+Ctrl+Z, for instance.

Recognition instead of recall

Photoshop offers a sample view for users to help them in making right decision. With this feature, user can visually recognize the things they desire. The user can easily see and recognize the image by its thumbnail and select it.

Efficiency and flexibility

One of the several reasons behind love for photoshop is its flexibility and efficiency. Users can rely on its flexibility by organizing and adding to their workspace and making efficient use of the things.

Photoshop offers frequent users the feature to save the work space-setup they prefer.

Aesthetic design

Photoshop toolbar showcases the icons only and is aptly tucked to the side to keep clutter to a minimum. This offers a neat space to the user to perform his task.

A website is just not a place where your users can interact with you, but a group of pages that provide important information to them. It is an interface, where different things- user and company- meet, interact and affect each other. A web designer’s job is to make the website more appealing and user-friendly.

You should know your users inside and out. In other words, you should be aware of all the demographic data pulled by your analytics apps. Moreover, you should know about their needs.

Before designing the interface, you should define how people will use it. The user experience of the app should be defined by the ease. You can try direct interactions –

Tapping a button

Swiping a card

Dropping and dragging item using fingertip

People commit mistakes, but they don’t have to suffer the consequences every time. There are two ways to help lower the impact of error made by human-

Prevent mistakes prior they happen Find ways to fix them once they happen

There are several error-prevention techniques in eCommerce and interface design. Buttons remain inactive because all fields are blank. You can write error messages –

Explain the problem Explain how to fix it

Provide feedback faster

All these tips shared by web designing experts will help you in designing better user interface and its icons. If you have something to share, write in comments.