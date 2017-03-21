Guidelines for Your First Job Interview – Do’s and Dont’s

After your college has bade you farewell and you’ve said your last goodbyes to all your friends and teachers, in the hope of making them proud, you know you are at a turning point of your life and about to start your career. You’re telling results that mirror your aspirations and expectations from friends and family could be overwhelming and you could feeling bloated of enthusiasm on your first interview, making you nervous. Before anything else, this is the feeling that a fresher needs to deal with, as this creates a tremendous amount of pressure, which could impact negatively on the interview process. Students need to understand that an interview is not the end of life and that you need to put aside all the burden of what others expect out of you. Simply because of the reason that your entire focus needs to be on what you want and what the interviewer expects.

Pretty soon you’ll be walking into that room with one, two or three people seated on the opposite end trying to analyze you in every way possible, in order to determine if you’re good enough to work for them. Those 30-40 minutes will decide whether your tussle for your first job is only getting started or this interview will open doors to the world of corporates for you.

Nervousness is inevitable and not always bad; it keeps over-confidence under check. However, good preparation for an interview shows your level of interest and enthusiasm towards the company. Your preparation must include interview practice, right choice of outfit and mirror practice. You must also remember that it is your first time, but the interviewer more likely will be used to taking interviews, so stay calm.

We at Aasaanjobs schedule thousands of such interviews day in and day out. Our recruiters have accumulated a wealth of information around what your interviewer might be looking for and we would like to share some of that knowledge with you.

Be On Time

The days of getting excused for being late to classes are gone and in the real world you need to respect everyone’s time, so remember to be on time for the interview. Just to be on the safe side, make sure you know exactly where your interview is and reach earlier than you were asked to. However for any reason, if you are running late, make sure you call and inform the HR.

Be Formally Dressed

Dress formally, even if you’re going for an interview in a startup, where they don’t really care about what you wear. You never know who is going to be taking your interview and what their opinion is on this, so why take the risk? Besides, it also gives an impression that you’re taking the interview seriously.

Don’t Rehearse Your Answers

Almost all your interviews will begin with, “Tell me something about yourself” and your interviewer has been doing this long enough to know whether your answer is rehearsed or not. Preparation is important but, your interviewer is trying to understand who you are and not what you mugged up.

Side note: When you are asked to speak about yourself, do not just repeat what is already mentioned on your resume. This is a golden opportunity to talk about what you could not fit in that one page.

Ask Sensible Questions

At the end of almost all your interviews you will be asked if you have any questions. Do a fair bit of research about the company to prepare yourself for this question. This is your opportunity to understand more about the company, its products, and its work culture and show that you are in fact interested. The only reason why you would have no questions to ask is because you didn’t read up enough about the company and that’s just wrong.

Know the Job Description Inside-Out

I cannot stress on this enough. There is nothing worse for an interviewer than interviewing someone who isn’t even sure about what they’re interviewing for. Read the job description inside-out and research on it. Use LinkedIn to get in touch with someone from the company and get to know more about your role. If you have doubts, clarify them before showing up for the interview.

Take Your Time

You don’t have to rush into answers as soon as the question ends. Take your time and think before you answer each question. Remember it’s better to take a minute, have a sip of water and then give a well thought out answer rather than vague and ill-prepared ones.

Post Interview Courtesy

Once your interview is over, remember to write a thank you note immediately after the interview. Remind them of your interest in the vacant position and that you look forward to hearing from them.

This is your big move into the real world and you need to make a great start. Good luck for your first job interview.