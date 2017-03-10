Avoiding 4 Common Mistakes When Developing a Secure Application

This post is by Jay Patel, CEO, Vrinsoft, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Mobile App development companies along with focusing mainly on the development of fully functional apps also have to lay more emphasis on secure application development. We have seen how major e-commerce sites and tech company’s data got breached last year. Thus, secure application development should be a standard in all organizations. The developers, testers, and security experts each and every member of an organization should add to help improve security in their respective organizations. Secure application development is important for a loyal customer base as well as your credibility. Below are five common secure application development mistakes made by app development companies and how to avoid them.

Mistake#1: Consider Security during the design and requirement stages

Security errors are made even before the beginning of development i.e. in the planning and designing stages. Designing without considering the aspect of security exposes the application up to more analysis after in the SDLC (something a secure SDLC is modeled to help). While drawing out a plan for an application, it is essential to consider which and where security systems need to be implemented, how to minimize the attack surface, recognize vulnerable areas where secure development can be increased by implementing a secure infrastructure for the developers. Rather than waiting for the testing phase to identify security issues, a more dedicated approach to building secure frameworks. Moreover, on designing by keeping security in the viewpoint, the process of development would become fast in reference to the security checkpoints, at the same time generating a secure end product.

Mistake#2: High consideration to functionality and performance bugs rather than security bugs

The most common issue noticed in almost every organization around the world – functionality undermines the security aspect when it comes to Mobile App Development. No doubt performance and functionality are important aspects of any application but security must be given equal importance. Organizations should not avoid the security feature of any application just to promote speed or number of functionalities of the applications.

Mistake#3: Not Analyzing the OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities

If you don’t develop an application with the OWASP top ten vulnerabilities in mind, then there are probabilities that your application might get breached. Of course, the top ten vulnerabilities are not the only complications you should consider, but it can be a good start for the organizations that have just started to implement security testing in the app development process.

Mistake#4: Neglecting testing the app prior to each new release

Organizations that deploy small updates in their application without inspecting the code changes expose the new code to exploitation. Don’t skip the security testing for future releases irrespective of how small the added changes are.

Image Credit: Inside Secure