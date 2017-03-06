6 Reasons Why Humility is Essential To Good Leadership

This post is by Vikas Jha, Founder & CEO, Plash Pte. Ltd.

“Humility is not thinking less of yourself, it’s thinking of yourself less.” – C. S. Lewis

Your first step to becoming a good leader — humility.

Leaders should have a dynamic personality that compels everyone to follow them. While having a captivating personality is essential, it should never cross the limits to become intimidating and bossy.

Although a leadership position requires you to take decisions on a daily basis, if instead of trying to be superior to your team, you become modest and down to earth, you sure will get better results.

Here are six reasons humility is an essential component of leadership:

1. It makes people like you.

Nobody likes to work with a bossy and arrogant leader. Being humble is the shortest way to people’s good books. When your team likes you, there are better chances of them respecting you and your points of view.

2. It makes it easy for you to manage people. If you’re humble, people tend to like you more, and it thus becomes easy to manage them. They tend to listen to you more when you don’t blame them for everything that goes wrong, and you accept your mistakes whenever you commit them.

3. It makes people respect you. When a leader is humble enough to put his team’s interests ahead of his own, more than liking, people start respecting him. Respect is the foundation for any successful relationship and also applies to the bond between a leader and his team.

4. It helps you build better relationships. A leader needs to build strong relationships not just with his team, but with people outside his office as well. Humility is your key to doing so. People would love working with you, and it’ll help bring more business. 5. It makes people feel important.

Humble leaders let everyone speak their minds, instead of forcing their opinions on them. Your humility thus lets your team feel equally important and valued. They tend to stick by you through thick and thin, and that’s your win as a leader.