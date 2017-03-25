25 of The Greatest Words of Wisdom Ever Spoken

This post is by Osama Iqbal, Founder and Writer at Mango Insan, Lahore, Pakistan

Here are some of the greatest words of wisdom that have ever been uttered

“Time is too slow for those who wait, too swift for those who fear, too long for those who grieve, too short for those who rejoice, but for those who love, time is eternity.”- Henry van Dyke

“The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing.”- Socrates

“Everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of the human freedoms—to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way.”- Viktor Frankl

“I would rather die a meaningful death than to live a meaningless life.”- Corazon Aquino

“The most beautiful people we have known are those who have known defeat, known suffering, known struggle, known loss, and have found their way out of the depths. These persons have an appreciation, sensitivity, and an understanding of life that fills them with compassion, gentleness, and a deep loving concern. Beautiful people do not just happen.”- Elisabeth Kübler-Ross

“The world as we have created it is a process of our thinking. It cannot be changed without changing our thinking.”- Albert Einstein

“Strong minds discuss ideas, average minds discuss events, weak minds discuss people.”- Socrates

“True success is overcoming the fear of being unsuccessful.”- Paul Sweeney

“Success is stumbling from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm.”- Winston Churchill

“A life spent making mistakes is not only more honorable, but more useful than a life spent doing nothing.”- George Bernhard Shaw

“The only way that we can live is if we grow. The only way we can grow is if we change. The only way we can change is if we learn. The only way we can learn is if we are exposed. And the only way that we are exposed is if we throw ourselves into the open.”- C. Joybell

“You must be the change you wish to see in the world.” – Gandhi

“Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, today is a gift of God, which is why we call it the present.”- Bil Keane

“A wise man learns by the mistakes of others, a fool by his own.” – Latin Proverb

“Challenges is what makes life interesting and overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.”- Joshua J. Marine

“When one door of happiness closes, another opens, but often we look so long at the closed door that we do not see the one that has been opened for us.”- Helen Keller

“A mind that is stretched by a new experience can never go back to its old dimensions.”- Oliver Wendell Holmes

“Life is never made unbearable by circumstances, but only by lack of meaning and purpose.”- Viktor Frankl

“Prefer knowledge to wealth, for the one is transitory, the other perpetual.”- Socrates

“Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid.”- Albert Einstein

“Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated.”- Confucius

“Be more concerned with your character than your reputation, because your character is what you really are, while your reputation is merely what others think you are.”- John Wooden

“Speak when you are angry, and you will make the best speech you’ll ever regret.”– Lawrence J. Peter

Orignaly posted on Mango Insan