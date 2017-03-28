120 Machine Learning Business Ideas From the Latest McKinsey Report

12 sectors where automation will take over in the short term.
Machine learning is on the edge of revolutionizing those 12 sectors. Most leaders in those industries look at Machine Learning and see a non-stable, non-viable technology in the short term. They are wrong. This will allow technological Entrepreneurs to disrupt them.
Automotive
Manufacturing
Retail
Finance
Agriculture
Energy
Healthcare
Pharmaceuticals
Public & Social
Media
Telecom
Logistics
Inspired from http://www.journaldunet.com/solutions/reseau-social-d-entreprise/1191979-machine-learning-12-secteurs/ (French)
Disclaimer: This is a curated post. The statements, opinions and data contained in these publications are solely those of the individual authors and contributors and not of iamwire or its editor(s). The article was originally published by the author here.
One comment
Leave a reply →
Thank You