120 Machine Learning Business Ideas From the Latest McKinsey Report

12 sectors where automation will take over in the short term.

Heat Map of Automation

Machine learning is on the edge of revolutionizing those 12 sectors. Most leaders in those industries look at Machine Learning and see a non-stable, non-viable technology in the short term. They are wrong. This will allow technological Entrepreneurs to disrupt them.

Automotive

Manufacturing

Retail

Finance

Agriculture

Energy

Healthcare

Pharmaceuticals

Public & Social

Media

Telecom

Logistics

By Théo Szymkowiak

Théo Szymkowiak is an undergrad student @McGillU & president of the McGill Artificial Intelligence Society .

