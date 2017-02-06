Motivation, Startups

[Video] Jack Ma’s Top 10 Rules For Success

Jack Ma needs no introduction. The Founder & Executive Chairman of one of world’s biggest eCommerce companies started his business with $20,000 that his wife and friend helped him raise. It is little known that before founding Alibaba, Ma went through several hardships, including facing rejections at multiple he applied for a job. Nonetheless, he sailed through it all, and went to found 2 other Internet firms before he finally launched Alibaba. The video 10 lessons of success we can learn from him.

