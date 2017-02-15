Motivation

[Video] Inside the Mind of a Master Procrastinator – Tim Urban

Tim Urban (Cofounder, Wait But Why) knows that procrastination doesn’t make sense, but he’s never been able to shake his habit of waiting until the last minute to get things done. In this hilarious and insightful talk, Urban takes us on a journey through YouTube binges, Wikipedia rabbit holes and bouts of staring out the window — and encourages us to think harder about what we’re really procrastinating on, before we run out of time.

For more from Tim Urban, visit Wait But Why: http://www.waitbutwhy.com/

Share your experiences, opinions or solutions: Create Post.

By iamwire

iamwire is a digital incubator for technology ecosystem. To reach out to the team, drop a line to connect@iamwire.com

View all articles by

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 