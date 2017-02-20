4 Easy Ways to Ensure Your Users Trust Your Website

Users visiting your website need to be impressed with you within their first few seconds on the platform. The more positive the first impression, the better the chances of conversion. A key factor that determines your website’s success in impressing audiences is its ability to generate trust in them.

Here are some ways to create a website design that inspire trust:

Design

Design refers to a number of aspects including website style, navigation, fonts, colours, and content such as text, images and graphics. All design elements must be expertly balanced to be attractive but relevant to your business. Creating an odd design to look different from your competitors can badly backfire, making your website look unprofessional and comical at worse.

Efficient navigation, appropriate colour choices, well-structured content, and links that take users to intended pages, are the first step to a trustworthy website.

Security

Whether you are an online store, or a business website, your visitors are keen to know if you have all security parameters in place. Your website has more chances of winning their trust if it is:

Data-safe. This can be ensured through an SSL connection, which enables visitors transfer information such as bank and personal details, safely, through an encrypted path.

Certified by reliable third-parties. Certifications from trusted organisations such as Norton and Verisign increase your website’s trustworthiness.

Transparent in its Privacy Policy. Have a strict privacy policy in place that explains to visitors whether or not you need their personal information, and if so why. Explain how you ensure that their personal information is not compromised.

Content

There is no easier way to lose your visitors’ trust than by using content that has already been published on another website. Be completely original with your content. Mention your source if you are using information such as statistics and quotes from elsewhere.

As web users do not read complete content, it is better to break it into small digestible packets of information. This can be achieved by:

Creating an attractive headline

Using smaller paragraphs

Keeping sentences short

Explaining one idea per paragraph

Putting important information in the first few paragraphs

Including bullet points

It is equally important to present accurate information regarding your company, and products and services.

Make content interesting by using different content forms including images, infographics, videos and podcasts.

Good Words and Affiliations

Positive feedback from clients, awards and recognitions, or meritorious affiliations with industry associations, are some valuable aspects that you must display on your website to improve its credibility.

If you have a social media presence, use statistics such as your followers, user engagement quotient, or independent poll results that favour your brand, on your website.

Building a trustworthy website is more about being up-to-date with your audiences’ changing preferences. Continuous monitoring of your website and audience is crucial to keep your website up-to-date and trustworthy.