Are you looking for an easy tool to build a professional website for you? It’s really impossible for a small business to succeed or even to survive without establishing its presence in the digital world. Do not worry about that, we have got a solution for you. Just have a look over the characteristics of the Top 8 Free and Easy Website Builders listed below:

1. WordPress

A world wide well-known brand that, confidently reviews itself for acquiring the power about 27% of the internet. WordPress is the easiest place to get started. Design your powerful website to be a part of the digital world.

Personalize your own website according to your brand, from its domain name to its layout, colors and the content. There’s no need to posses the design skills. WordPress has the solution Optimized for SEO and Social Sharing to drive traffic to your newly constructed website.

WordPress provides you the site with Responsive features (i.e. It looks great on all devices – big and small), Rich Insights (visitor’s behavior and site’s performance), Scalable and Secure (To handle even your biggest traffic spikes). Versatile pricing provides you more features as you upgrade your plan for the business.

2. Weebly

Tell your story with a beautiful website as Weebly tags itself as “Bring the world to your website” a well-known and popular brand to build your website to get you to the finish line very faster.

Weebly’s top feature is its intuitive, drag and drop interface which makes the web creation very fast and simple. You can build a professional website on your own and it is not even necessary to have the technical experience for the same.

3. Wix

Wix offers similarly easy to use, powerful interface to build your own stunning website. It unites beauty and advanced technology to create your stunning website. It’s really easy and free. It provides multiple options to you, whether you would like to promote your business, showcase your art, set up an online shop or just test out new ideas.

It offers premium plans and features from choosing a domain name to upgrading the storage and bandwidth. Also, it makes easy for you to analyze your site’s traffic in their analytics tool in the premium plan.

Wix claims that there are about 90 Million people in 180 countries have chosen Wix.

4. Webs

Webs provides you with simple and powerful tools with drag and drop interface as well. It has all-in-one hosting and content management with the integrated marketing tools that show you how to grow. Flexible pricing with no any hidden charges makes it more convenient to the users.

Get your own website search engine friendly, mobile optimized as well as socially connected just in few mins.

5. Jimdo

Jimdo, a creative website builder that helps you to present your ideas, perfectly. It can build your website with the content that’s important to you. It also has E-commerce solutions to build an E-commerce website without hiring an expert for the same. Jimdo also offers you the app for iOS and Android, so that you can even change the responsive templates wherever you go. Whether At Home, At the Airport or boarded on the bus.

This makes Jimdo a unique from all of them. That’s really a great thing.

6. Sitey

Sitey, 100% Free – Simple Website Tool has everything that you need to get online today. It provides all the tools those are required to create a professional website. Sitey lets you enjoy the freedom to drag-and-drop you content and images into your chosen template and helps you to build your dream site.

It has 100’s of templates with e-shop features including reliable hosting and 24/7 Support. Sitey is good to go for and allows traffic to your site by means of social integration and helps you to analyze visitor experience using google analytics.

7. WebStarts

Webstarts provides an easy solution for website building on your own. Get a custom domain name, make a website of your own and drive massive traffic to your website. It has many more features with a premium plan. A lot of things could be managed very efficiently on your site built by WebStarts.

8. DoodleKit

DoodleKit offers some of the best parts in editing functionality than any other website builder. It provides you many templates to choose with a variety of range in background patterns and other visual enhancing features.

DoodleKit too has advanced building tools with drag and drop functionality. It also allows you to create customized forms to collect information from users. And even you can gain the data over your mail address.