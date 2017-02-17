What Would Steve Jobs Do to Your Whiteboard?

Out of everything you have to do right now, reading this is your #1 priority.

Our behavior defines our priority. By definition, yours is reading this. That’s not to say you aren’t distracted by all of your other priorities, but right now you’re choosing this as your number one.

The word “priority” came into the English language in the 1400s. It was singular. It meant the very first or prior thing. It stayed singular for the next 500 years. Only in the 1900s did we pluralize the term and start talking about “priorities.” -Greg McKeown, “Essentialism”

Somehow we went 500 years knowing that there could only be one most important thing. Then, magically, we discovered we could have multiple most important things.

Or are we just kidding ourselves?