[Infographic] Perception of Value

Customer perceived value is incredibly influential when it comes to making product and marketing decisions. How do consumers perceive value; how can we assign value, prestige and buyability to a product; what are the best examples of this in the real world?

This infographic looks at the psychology behind our perceptions, noting trends, marketing practices and differing generational attitudes. From products that developed from everyday household items to prestige products and brands and products that completely revolutionised their industry, the ‘Perception of Value’ infographic will walk you through how music and food have proved archetypal when it comes to assigning and drawing value – value that may seem misappropriated, but has done massive favours for brands and marketers for years (Apple and iTunes especially, for example).

Perception of Value Infographic