Mobile First World: Marketers Must Make the Leap Now

As marketers, the only survival strategy we have is to envisage and adapt to change. The past few decades have witnessed several evolutions in the world of marketing. And yet again, given the surge in digitalization and evolving consumption patterns, we yet again stand at precipice, set to make the shift in our marketing initiatives.

With India leaving behind USA to become the second largest base of smartphone users, marketers are urged to refocus their marketing strategy. The number of smartphone users is only set to rise in the years to come, given several indigenous manufacturers striving to make it easier for users to own a smartphone. In most cases, especially in the remote and rural India, smartphones are set to deliver the first internet experience to the users.

Given such a massive penetration of mobile phones in India, not adopting a mobile first approach may prove lethal for a business. It isn’t without a reason that Myntra shut all its other operations, choosing to operate only with its mobile app. Furthermore, as reported by Mary Meeker, ignoring mobile amounted for a missed opportunity worth USD 22 billion. Furthermore, here’s exploring all the reason why marketers should make the leap into the mobile world now!

Mobile becoming the primary device for web connectivity and consumption

It is easy for users to browse internet via the comfort of their handheld devices. Offering remote connectivity, smartphones provide an easy connect to the world of internet, irrespective of whether someone is stuck in a traffic jam or waiting for an appointment.

The statistics agrees, as from 100 million Indians accessing the internet from mobile devices in 2010, the number escalated to an enormous 300 million at the end of 2014, as per the report issued by Groupe Speciale Mobile Association. The report further predicted the number to double itself, with over 600 million users surfing internet via mobile devices by 2020.

Another survey revealed an interesting user dynamic, with people admitting to give up any of their desires, instead of smartphones, hence making mobile the most valuable demographic for marketers.

Mobile is transforming the web surfing habits of consumers

As per the reports, 76% people find it more convenient to check a text message or an SMS, as against emails or newsletters. Furthermore, in regards to the whitepaper released by Oxygen*, as many as 90% of the mobile messages are opened, with 98% of them being read within the first 3 minutes of receiving the same. In fact, as many as 64% of users admitted to making the purchase, after receiving a text message.

If the company has come up with interesting offers and you, as the marketer, have painstakingly developed compelling messages, utilize the intimate reach offered by mobile phones to promote the same. Besides, by including a link to your website or the download link of the mobile app, you can gain further traction.

More Ecommerce: Increasing Transactions via Mobile Devices

Ecommerce sites have been successful in driving sales and closures, by focusing on the world of mobile. Since generating more traffic consistently, continues to be a cause of concern for the ecommerce sites, mobile devices contributed 50% of the total traffic hosted by the ecommerce portals. With top notch ecommerce sites coming up with user-friendly mobile apps, it has become convenient for the users to sort through different products, compare the prices and order for the products, simply via their handheld devices.

Further adding weight to the development is the recent study jointly shared by ASSOCHAM and Deloitte, estimating the global ecommerce sales transpiring over mobile devices to cross USD 638 billion by 2018. In addition to the same, giant ecommerce portals such as Amazon, Jabong and Flipkart have commissioned 50% of their revenue via mobile phones.

Offering Programmatic targeting, Mobile increases marketing effectiveness

Programmatic targeting allows marketers to target specific audiences, increases the media buying by simplifying and automating the decision-making process. With Artificial Intelligence and real-time bidding foraying in the domain of social media advertisements and online display ads, marketers can better qualify and target their audiences via programmatic targeting.

Mobile Technology Allows Location Based Marketing

By focusing on mobile, marketers can easily combine the immense potential offered by mobile advertising and geo-location specific services. By pinpointing the location of the user or a prospect, marketers can send out advertisement collaterals in real-time. This sort of advertising is more relevant from a consumer perspective, also optimizing the marketing efforts to the most qualified leads. Marketers can further optimize the material as per the demographic, personalize the message and make the offer extremely targeted. Thirdly, marketers can gain significant information and understand the user behavior patterns.

Lastly, as marketers, we also need to keep in mind the fact that mobile is the future in the domain of media and entertainment. With the emergence of OTT services, mobile is set to surpass television and radio, giving users means to personal escapism and individualistic consumption. By making certain edits and revamping the marketing strategy, brands now have the scope of increasing their reach and the bottom-line in a cost-effective fashion.