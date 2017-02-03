This post is by Rodney Gainous Jr, Cofounder Puricode, Inc

Mistakes. There are some worst than others, some you’ve made twice, some that you regret, or even others that are hard to accept or you haven’t accepted. It is never easy to come to terms that you have made the wrong decisions regarding your actions in the past or present. We tend to look at these mistakes through very critical lens; these lenses are enormously affected by our personal morals, values and experiences. I invite you to join me step by step as I unravel the universal truth of the value of a mistake.

Each mistake opens doors for deep introspection of ourselves.

Without mistakes we would know less about ourselves, who we are, our limits, and our capabilities. They help us learn to be more tolerant with ourselves and others. There is so much we can all learn from our mistakes but fail to see because of negative emotions such as guilt, anger, and sadness. When we start to view them as lessons rather than just simply mistakes, we will fear less and be more outgoing. This mindset is the springboard into a great sense of well-being and brings the best out of the worst situation.

I am tired of people saying that poor character is the only reason people do wrong things. Actually, circumstances cause people to act a certain way. It’s from those circumstances that a person’s attitude is affected followed by weakening of character. Not the reverse. If we had no faults of our own, we should not take so much pleasure in noticing those in others and judging their lives as either black or white, good or bad. We all live our lives in shades of gray.

― Shannon L. Alder

The truth is the greatest lesson you learn from making mistakes is forgiveness. Over time, you learn the importance of forgiving yourself and the people that are close to you. You will tend to be more objective in your perspective and start with the person in the mirror. When you look in the mirror you will realize that you are not perfect, and perfection is an illusion. It is very important that we start with ourselves because this leaves us in a state of constant learning, and opens the doors for improvement. Often times it is hard for us to forgive because we trust others not to hurt us; when a mistake has been made we are focused on our feelings and not the bigger picture. The bigger picture shows us that we should forgive because people are only human – they make mistakes, and we do ourselves, too.

“The truth is, unless you let go, unless you forgive yourself, unless you forgive the situation, unless you realize that that situation is over, you cannot move forward.” ~ Steve Maraboli

When you or someone close to you has made a mistake it is easy to get lost in all the negative emotions that come with it. With a positive mindset, you know all that matters is how you look at the situation. Every negative situation contains the possibility for a positive outcome or opportunity. There is inevitably certain circumstances that you cannot control and it is up to you to make the best of them. These circumstances make us creative, they force us to look outside our preferred actions and work with what we have. This form of introspection guarantees that you learn something new from whatever misstep you took and gives you the opportunity to do better in the future.

I’ve lived 20 years. Not one year 20 times over. Reflect, Learn, and Grow.

To be blunt – turn shit into sugar, and you will be fine.

Disclaimer: This is a curated post. The statements, opinions and data contained in these publications are solely those of the individual authors and contributors and not of iamwire and the editor(s). The article in its original form was published by the author here.