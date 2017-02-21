This post is by Ayesha Khan, a medical writer and healthcare professional.
Sigmund Freud has defined ego in a very different way than it is defined here in the subsequent writings. If you work out regularly to groom your inner self and spirituality then it is highly unlikely for you to not know what ego is. It is that state of your brain that excites to feel concerned, apprehensive and grieved. The most easily activated entity of our body is ego, especially when there is an apparent and immediate threat or danger to us. Normally ego is considered good and is only to blame when things are falling apart especially where two or more than two persons are involved.
When Is Letting Go of Ego Important?
Ego is simply your “self”. It has the power to mold our uniqueness as a fit, safe, equalized, content, vivacious person. It may help us become a role model for other people involved in our lives and our offspring. Our ability to embrace challenges depends on our ego. Despite its fruitfulness, ego has a tendency to transform our lives and our nature with its schematic and deceptive attributes. It brings us to a very dreadful verge of always encapsulated in fury and disenchantments of the past or the series of distressing thoughts of the future. When is letting go of ego necessary? Ask yourself those questions:
- Have you ever tried fighting just so your ego is gratified?
- Do you blame your ego as a hindrance towards achieving your goal which made you depressed?
In a word, your ego should not be the reason for you to do things you don’t want to do, nor should it deter you from making the right decision.
How to Let Go of Your Ego
Get in Touch with Your True Self
For you to let go of your ego you need a time with your innate self, a moment of seclusion and intimacy. You will feel it when you have suspended yourself into the ambiance of serenity and tranquil. This can be achieved by meditating, which allows you to separate the illusion of life with singularity of your true self.
Your inner self defines your target for life. Don’t let other people drag you down and you shouldn’t pay any heed to what they have got to say. Learn to love yourself and that includes your goal regardless how odd they may sound to others. Letting go of ego is all about finding your true self, which will help make you less self-conscious.
Learn from Others
Getting failure in life and embracing it wholeheartedly signifies you have let go of your ego successfully. Regardless of age and sex, anyone you are meeting in your daily lives can teach you something new. And ultimately, accept the success and victories of others and find your solace in it. Become selfless by keeping other people before your own needs and wishes, especially when you live in a very egocentric world.
Be Forgiving and Don’t Be Offended
Your surroundings are full of things that you might not like and will offend you and this attitude will make you fragile and confine you to be distrustful and pugnacious. Your energy will go in vain and in too many arguments. If you let go, a big space of prospects will open up for you and you will enjoy life in its true essence.
Constantly getting upset and having so many arguments and counter arguments will sabotage the positive energy in you. People get snubbed, but if you’re unable to let go of your ego, you will deprive yourself from everything that life has to offer and much more.
Tell Yourself You Don’t Always Have to Win
Victory is only one small aspect of accomplishment. So free yourself from the fear and anticipation of the outcome and just focus on your deeds. No one can succeed all the time and it’s same for you so. Don’t emphasize on getting noticed or renowned mainly because there is no need. Do this, and it will work wonders.
Being competitive is only beneficial to a very limited extent. Put yourself out of that line to stop its deleterious effects on your life and your bond with people around you. Never stress on becoming right all the time, it abolishes your life and social ties with people.
Be Content
Your ego is a bottomless bag. No matter how much you put in it, it will never be enough but only worsen its hunger for more.
Paradoxically, once you have overcome your ego, you will feel contented with whatever you have or may even realize your necessity is much less, as compared to your need. Life will give you happiness if you just live it.
Be a Better Self Rather Than Be Better Than Others
Betterment does not really mean becoming better than others but in fact, it’s all about transforming into a better person than you were before being transformed. Give yourself the peace by telling yourself that no one’s better than the other person and nurture your spirituality.
An egotistic person gets judgmental and categorizes people on the basis of materialistic approach. They value victory or failure. Such discrimination cultivates hatred and antagonism among each other. Such feeling withdraws you from being social and from the best of life. Set to be a better self as the goal of letting go of ego!
Practice Breathing to Tame the Ego
The part of our body that is devoid of reactions, bereft of either accusing or arbitrating, is called as present and this is what is needed for taming the ego. Just follow the mentioned stages to let go of your ego.
- Close your eyes, sit comfortably and focus on your body by inhaling profoundly. Let go of all the tensions.
- Free your mind from the worries of the past, present and future and emphasize on the minute details of the surroundings and your body.
- The next step is to concentrate how breathing is an involuntary process and when you draw the air in, it is cool and when you exhale it out, it is warm.
- Continue doing it for at least 20 times or more, if it calms you. If your brain deviates towards other thoughts start concentrating on the breaths again.
- At last, you will feel unperturbed, untroubled and self-reliant. That is when you are feeling your present.
- You have simply let go of your ego, even for a few minutes. Find the serenity in the most important step in letting go of ego.
Be Grateful
Be grateful at all times with what you have and it only comes if you let go of your ego. Look around you, you will find a million reasons to be grateful. Cherish them, and do what you must to appreciate all of it. Be thankful; it will bring a difference in your life. Learning to be grateful all the time will put you in a habit of thinking less of yourself and more of the greater things, thus letting go of your ego!
Be Unbiased
Impartiality denotes innate harmony and sentimental stability. Try to practice it. It gives you the freedom to enter your higher acumen. It is always equated and it helps you gain immunity against unfavorable situations. Being impartial and keeping a balance and equated sentiments will again, make you a calm person and stop your ego from making the decisions for you.
