Ego is simply your “self”. It has the power to mold our uniqueness as a fit, safe, equalized, content, vivacious person. It may help us become a role model for other people involved in our lives and our offspring. Our ability to embrace challenges depends on our ego. Despite its fruitfulness, ego has a tendency to transform our lives and our nature with its schematic and deceptive attributes. It brings us to a very dreadful verge of always encapsulated in fury and disenchantments of the past or the series of distressing thoughts of the future. When is letting go of ego necessary? Ask yourself those questions:

Have you ever tried fighting just so your ego is gratified?

Do you blame your ego as a hindrance towards achieving your goal which made you depressed?

In a word, your ego should not be the reason for you to do things you don’t want to do, nor should it deter you from making the right decision.