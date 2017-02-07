Fundingwire is a quick summary of notable investment announcements from the Indian technology ecosystem.

Online Counselling Startup InnerHour Raises $450K

Mumbai-based online counselling platform, InnerHour, has secured $450,000 in seed investment from Batlivala & Karani Securities, investment firm Venture Works and others. It was founded in November 2015 by Amit Malik and Shefali Batra. It claims to have a total of 30,000 clients actively engaged since its inception. Read More

TravelTriangle Raises $10M in Series B

Online travel platform TravelTriangle has raised $10 million in Series B round of investment led by Singapore-based VC firm RB Investments. The round saw participation from existing backers – SAIF Partners and Bessemer Venture Partners. The firm had raised approximately $9.7 million in its previous rounds. It was founded in 2011 by Sankalp Agarwal, Prabhat Gupta and Sanchit Garg. Read More

Capital Float Raises Rs 17 Cr from IFMRC

Online lending platform Capital Float has raised Rs 17 crore in investment from IFMR Capital by issuing non convertible debentures. The NBFC provides capital loans to SMEs in the country. It was founded in 2013 by Gaurav Hinduja and Sashank Rishyasringa. Read More

Organisational Performance Tracker Maker HyperTrack Raises $1.5M

Hypertrack, a firm that has made software to track performance of employees and products in any organisation, has raised $1.5 million from Social Capital, Vy Capital and a group of angel investors. It was founded by Kashyap Deorah in October 2015, and claims to have over 100 clients globally. Read More

iManageMyHotel Secures Investment from Jaarvis Accelerator

Kolkata-based property management solutions provider, iManageMyHotel, has secured an undisclosed amount of investment from Jaarvis Accelerator. The firm had raised investment from Cleartrip in November 2015. It was founded in 2014 by Sourav Goswami, and claims to have 156 clients on board. Read More

Lead Generation Firm Clodura Raises Investment

Pune-based automated B2B lead generation system, Clodura, has raised an undisclosed amount of investment from Ajay Dubey. It utilises machine learning algorithms to generate B2B leads. It was founded in 2016 by Kapil Khangokar, and claims to have over a dozen clients. Read More

eLearning Solutions Provider SchoolGuru Closes Bridge Round

Mumbai-based eLearning solutions provider, SchoolGuru, has raised an undisclosed amount of investment in bridge round from existing investors. The firm had raised around $3 million in Series A funding from a few HNI Investors in India and USA in August 2015. It was started in 2012 by Shantanu Rooj, Ravi Rangan and Anil Bhat. Read More

P2P Student Notes Exchange Marketplace Notesgen Raises $128K

Delhi-based online notes-sharing portal for students, Notesgen, has raised $128,000 from GHV Accelerator and a few existing investors. It had previously raised $150,000 in angel investment till date. It claims to have 550,000 users from 125 countries. Read More

Developer Hiring Platform Stockroom.io Raises Pre-Series A

Hyderabad-based platform for hiring developers, Stockroom.io, has secured an undisclosed amount of investment in Pre-Series A round from Satya D Sinha and Gyanendra Singh. The firm was founded in 2015 by Naren Krishna, Hari Krishna and Ashish Kumar Sahoo. Read More