Dealwire – Ingenico Acquires Mumbai-Based TechProcess & More

Dealwire is a quick summary of notable M&A announcements in the technology ecosystem

Ingenico Acquires Mumbai-Based TechProcess

French payments firm, Ingenico, has acquired Mumbai-based payments tech company TechProcess. The financial details of the deal remain undisclosed. Ingenico is a leading manufacturer of mPOS machines globally, and in India it has its presence through payment gateway EBS. TechProcess was founded in 2010 by Kumar Karpe, and has about 600 employees across 40 locations.

BookMyShow Acquires Online Ticketing Site MastiTickets

BookMyShow has acquired Hyderabad-based MastiTickets in an all cash deal. The acquisition is aimed at growing BookMyShow’s presence among the Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil-speaking audience. MastiTickets was founded in 2014 by Ravi Narla.

CureFit Acquires Tribe Fitness

HealthTech startup CureFit has acquired Tribe Fitness. This is the second chain of fitness centers the company has acquired, after buying Cult. In order to become a complete virtual centre for health and fitness, Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori run firm is also partnering with path labs (for health tests) and chefs to create custom menus for its users.

Restaurant Reservation Portal OneLoyalCard Acqui-Hires PocketIn

Online restaurant table reservation portal, OneLoyalCard, has acqui-hired Noida-based deal discovery platform PocketIn. OneLoyalCard was founded in 2015 by Arpit Aggarwal, Vaibhav Garg, and Sahil Mendiratta. Whereas, Pocketin was founded in 2015 by Kshitij Mehra, Anirudh Mondal, Rahul Arora, Siddharth Sharma, and Akshay Utreja.

On Demand Household Help Service MyDidi Acquires Rival TimeMyTask

Mumbai-based on demand cleaning help provider MyDidi, has acquired its rival firm TimeMyTask in an all stock deal. The team and technology of the latter would be merged under MyDidi’s brand name. The merged entity is reportedly worth 10-15 million. MyDidi was founded by Jhonny Jha in June 2015.

Cisco Buys AppDynamics for $3.7B Ahead of its IPO

AppDynamics, a firm which helps companies monitor application performance, has been acquired by Cisco in a deal worth $3.7 billion. The announcement was made last week just before the company was targeting a $2 billion IPO. It was founded in 2008 by Bhaskar Sunkara and Jyoti Bansal.

Waste Management NGO Hasiru Dala Buys Scrap Collection Startup EnCashea

Non-profit organisation for waste pickers, Hasiru Dalu, has acquired Bangalore-based scrap collection and recycling startup EnCashea in an all cash deal. The latter was founded in August 2015 by Priyank Jain, Harshal Chaudhari and Rahul Jaiswal. It had raised seed investment from a group of investors in August 2016, and had shut down its operations in November 2016.