The mobile application industry is rapidly emerging in all viewpoints, i.e. platforms, technologies, devices, network models, features, etc. For new businesses, sometimes it is really hard to cop-up with all these emerging technologies. However, when it comes to mobile app development, the businesses can choose from these three different perspectives: Native mobile app, web app and hybrid mobile app. The difference between these three types of mobile applications are:

Native App: It integrates with only one mobile operating system such as Android only app, iOS-only app, etc. Web App: Web apps are developed in HTML5 and these are very similar to a mobile app. Hybrid App: It is a combination of the above-mentioned applications.

The first and foremost approach of any business is to reach out to the end users. By considering a hybrid mobile application for your business’s mobile application development will help you in serving the products and services across all major platforms. And, as it is versatile in nature, hybrid mobile app development is highly opted by top mobile app developers.

What Is Hybrid Mobile Application?

By going with the definition, a hybrid mobile application is a combination of multiple techniques and technologies. It leverages both mobile web app and native app technologies. A hybrid app is a cross-platform mobile application and it offers a different approach for your business to serve a maximum number of customers.

There are several advantages of opting a hybrid mobile app development for your business. Let’s have a look at the benefits of hybrid mobile application development and how it is helpful in driving customers:

1) App Integration: Hybrid mobile application uses the internal programming system of the mobile device through a wrapper or overlay that helps the hybrid mobile app in syncing with other inbuilt applications such as camera, GPS, messaging, or any other feature. It helps your business to provide better services to your consumers.

2) User Experience: Hybrid mobile apps are majorly known for providing consistent user experience across multiple browsers and platforms. A website will appear with slight differences on multiple browsers and it is also similar with the mobile app. In order to create a long-term business relationship with your consumer, it is really necessary to offer a consistent user-experience to the consumer when switching from one mobile platform to another.

The hybrid mobile app allows your consumer to experience the capabilities and functionalities of their mobile device. It offers a standard UX design to all its users across multiple platforms. It also helps in updating the mobile app, as a single update will fix the issues entirely on all platforms along with providing better user experience to the customers.

3) Cost Effective: Hybrid mobile application development is a cost-effective process when compared to native and web app development process. The hybrid mobile app development process uses a diverse set of libraries which is further coupled with tools. This helps in reducing the application’s development time. Once you developed the hybrid mobile app, you can submit it on any mobile app store for different platforms. It, apparently, saves your time and cost.

4) Maintenance: Hybrid mobile apps are easy to maintain. The developer just needs to choose right framework for the application development. Some of the majorly used app development frameworks are Ionic, KendoUI, JQuery, etc. Selecting the right app development framework can help you and your business in maintaining the quality of products and services being offered to the consumers. It offers easy maintenance and upgrades.

5) Offline Support: There must be several types of Internet users all across the world. Hence, the solution to this problem is hybrid mobile application development. The hybrid mobile app uses the device’s API and stores data offline. This will help in reducing the loading time of the mobile app again and again. In offline mode, the ap data cannot be updated. However, when the user uses the mobile app in offline mode, it allows the user to use the stored or previously loaded data while accessing the app in offline mode or with poor Internet connectivity. It can be considered as a major advantage of the hybrid mobile app.

6) Easy Scaling: Hybrid mobile apps are cross-platform applications. It is developed and designed to work with a variety of platforms and operating systems. When compared to native and mobile web applications, hybrid applications are much easier to scale and develop. Another reason behind easy scaling is that the framework and technology used to develop hybrid mobile app are also compatible with different platforms and mobile operating systems.

Moreover, you can simply reuse the code across different platforms and the developers need not to rebuild the app from the scratch. Hybrid mobile app allows a user to take advantage of all the features and functionalities of the mobile app across all mobile operating systems, such as Android, iOS, Windows, etc.

7) More Resources: Hybrid mobile app development uses web technology which makes the utilization of app content easier. The resources and costs needed to develop a hybrid mobile app are easily accessible by any business. You need not to spend a huge amount of time and money for the development of a hybrid mobile app. As the cost of the web technologies available for developing a hybrid mobile app is comparatively lower than that of native applications.

8) Speed And Availability: It’s because of the technology and framework we have used in the hybrid mobile app development that makes it faster than native and mobile web applications. As you need not to reload the app data, again and again, it will be easy for the user to access the hybrid mobile app, even with poor Internet connectivity. Unless the app requires HD graphics and animations, there will be no other aspect that will make it slow.

While talking about availability, you can upload a hybrid mobile app on multiple mobile platforms such as on Google Play Store for Android, on App Store for iPhone or iOS, etc. As a business, you can easily offer quality services to your consumers with the help of a hybrid mobile app and can reach to end-users.

So, undeniably, hybrid mobile applications have much more advantages over the native app and mobile web app, where the cost, time and targeted platform are the most considerable factors. To enhance your business reach to the end users while offering quality products and services on-board, hybrid mobile app development is the best approach that benefits your business and consumers with its versatile nature.