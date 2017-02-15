Everything You Should Know About Green DevOps

DevOps from a very long time is mitigating the fight between Dev and Ops, aiming to make a strong bond between the two hence the software development process can be as smooth as silk.

We have often seen this thing happening when your organization don’t practice DevOps.

When the blame game starts, the top management becomes sick and this makes a huge noise disturbing the other processes of software development and delaying the whole process.

But now, the things have changed, now you can know who did that mistake and remove the mistake there itself, that’s the beauty of adapting to CI/CD and automation. Manual things take time and are prone to mistakes whereas a proper CI/CD platform will never make such silly mistakes and hence choosing a proper CI/CD platform is also important.

What is Green DevOps?

Green DevOps is the term we use for doing DevOps the right way. It’s not only about practicing DevOps but how well is what matters the most.

Some questions to ask yourself,

> Do your developers have the knowledge about different DevOps tools?

If Yes, then you are on the Greener side

> Do the developers have gone through proper DevOps training?

If Yes, then you are on the Greener side

> Do your developers commit code often to the master/main branch?

If Yes, then you are on the Greener side

Does your organization believes in automation or still manual practices?



If it’s Automation, then you are on the Greener side

If your answers are ‘No’ for the first three and ‘Manual’ for the last one, then you make sure to adjust yourself to see yourself on the greener side of DevOps.

6 C’s of Green DevOps

DevOps is not any set of tools, it’s a culture that sets you apart and helps to deliver things faster but to practice DevOps, you need to have some set of DevOps tools, willingness to change and the right attitude.

You need to know these 6 C’s of DevOps cycle to better understand the process,

1. Continuous Business Planning

This starts with identifying the skills, outcomes, and resources needed.

2. Collaborative Development

This starts with development sketch plan and programming.

3. Continuous Testing

Unit and integration testing help increase the efficiency and speed of the development.

4. Continuous Release and Deployment

A nonstop CD pipeline will help you implement code reviews and developer check-ins easily.

5. Continuous Monitoring

This is needed to monitor changes and address errors and mistakes spontaneously whenever they happen.

6. Customer Feedback and Optimization

This allows for an immediate response from your customers for your product and its features and helps you modify accordingly.

DevOps revolves around Continuous integration, Continuous testing and Continuous deployment and the main aim is to reduce the friction between Dev and Ops to make the software delivery process smooth

C’mon let’s discuss, how green is your DevOps?