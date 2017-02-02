Blockchain Incubator Satoshi Studios Invites Applications from Startups

It is 2017 and bitcoin has gained popularity even among its initial sceptics but what seems far more interesting than bitcoin is its underlying tech: The Blockchain. From tech enthusiasts to expert developers and from financial institutions to the music industry, blockchain seems to have a solution for multiple industries.

The startup industry is no less as many startups are now providing solutions and services that revolves around this new tech and Satoshi Studios : Southeast Asia’s First Blockchain Incubator has started accepting applications with a vision to make New Delhi, India as the Blockchain Knowledge hub of Southeast Asia.

The incubator, mentored/invested by Bitcoin Pioneers like Roger Ver, Amit Bhardwaj, Michael Terpin to name few, is inviting applications from entrepreneurs working in South East Asia region. The incubator has a 3 month intensive residence program in New Delhi India, where the founders will spend time with the other Blockchain startups and receive 50K USD in funding for 8%-15% equity in the company.

Speaking about what else, the incubator will the offering to the selected startups, Co-Founder Sahil Baghla says “ Startups will get an awesome workspace and living space for 3 months in New Delhi. There will be intensive mentorship sessions by Blockchain veterans (including our backers) which will help startups to reach Product Market Fit quickly”.

Last Date to apply for Satoshi Studios Incubator Program is 28th Feb.