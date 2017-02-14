Pros of Choosing AngularJS Technology for Your Business

Information Technology is constantly updating and moving ahead. We also keep changing and updating ourselves to keep par with the technology. A few years back, the trend of modern style website on a single page came up. Now, this trend has been developed with a better technology named angularJS.

What is angularJS?

It is an open source structural framework with dynamic web application technology. It was first developed by Misko Hevery and Adam Abrons in 2009. The current version of angularJS is 2.4. You can use HTML as the template language.

The angularJS Development technology is such that you do not have to depend much on coding that was done previously. It is very much compatible with the browser that makes it unique operating with any server technology.

Features of angularJS web application development

It is a powerful JavaScript-based framework that made to develop rich Internet Applications (RIA).

It helps the developers to write a client-end application.

It holds the Model View Controller pattern for the applications being developed.

It is completely free and is licensed under the Apache License version 2.0

It is an open source software framework and is being used by thousands of developers.

Advantage of angularJS development web application

angularJS provides the developers to create Single page web applications in a very neat and clean manner and also to maintain it properly.

It provides the capability of binding data with HTML and provides a rich and responsive output with the better experience.

It provides a facility of using dependency injections and helps in the utilization of separation of concerns.

It provides a facility of writing less code, but with more functions.

It also provides the facility of viewing the pages in pure HTML and the controller in JavaScript.

Moreover, it runs on all major web browsers and smart phones. It also runs on android and IOS based mobile phones too.

Why use angularJS web application development programs for your website?

1. angularJS has a large community

You can hire angularJS developer or contact a Development Company to sort out the issue for your web application. They are available in large mass for the open source framework technology. There is also a core development team available for the same.



2. Code pattern is easy to work with

The web application of angularJS is designed in such way that HTML is the main structure for design. The coding gets light-weighted and easy with the proper end result.

3. POJO

The angularJS uses a simple data model of POJO (Plain old JavaScript Objects). You can modify it directly and can also loop over the objects as well. The coding looks clean and natural that every developer can understand.

4. Simple directives

The angularJS uses the pattern of HTML. It can be expanded by using directives which will add the code information with the necessary behavior.

The directives enable the coders to make their own HTML elements. Once the DOM manipulation code is put into the directives, it helps the coder to separate it from MVC. It also helps the MVC to update the view of new data separately. However, this view solely depends on the directives.

5. Filter options

Filters arrange the data before reaching the view and can make a format of simple decimal places. These act as a standalone function that can be segregated from the application as like as directives. These are also basically concerned with data transformation.

6. Less Coding facility

angularJS web application development is such that one does not write the coding and create your own MVC. It runs on data binding format. Data binding is a feature where you do not have to make an input of data to check the view manually. The coder basically writes the directive that will be separated from the application code. Filters control the data on the view level without making a change on the controller.

7. Time saving

angularJS is faster to develop and its framework is such that it helps in making big applications too.

8. Available and ready-made services.

angularJS provides ready-made services with lots of variety in it that makes the task easy for the coder to get the job done instantly.

9. Easy data binding

angularJS provides the facility of two-way data binding facilities. If there is any change in user interface, it will affect the application objects and it works in the other way also.

10. URL

Now, it is a fact that the URL is no more a page. It acts as a separate module for the pages also. It is also known as deep linking. angularJS is developed with such feature that it permits the deep linking also.

11. Provides full User Interface support

angularJS provides HTML to describe the application user interface. HTML is known for the declarative programming language. It has a feature of the intuitive user interface. It also selects the suitable controller for the specific User Interface element. It basically focuses on the design and usage of the application also.

12. Some User Experience

Other than coding, angularJS works best in designing the application that appears visually appealing to the audience. The User Interfaces created in angularJS turns out terrific with aesthetic beauty in it.

Now, angularJS is available in 2.4 versions with various new added features in it. If you are planning to remodel or create a new website for your company, try angularJS web applications.

It’s a light coded feature with time-saving quality helps to the coders to design your application faster with less coding. It develops the quality user interface that provides excellent user experience and is highly recommendable.

Final Thoughts

Try the innovative feature of angularJS to have a better user experience for your web application. It is also the recommendable technology of the modern day one-page website. Save your time and money with fewer days of coding, but with better technology.