A Brand is a Relationship

This curated column is authored by David John Scott, Creative Director, Eventbrite

Last year I taught my first Branding class at the Academy of Art University here in San Francisco. I’ve been teaching Design for a few years now, but mostly Typography and fundamental Graphic Design classes. This was my first Branding class, and something I had been looking forward to teaching ever since working at design agency Moving Brands.

The class is called Branding Principles: Identity 1, and it’s really the first taste students get of what “branding” means when it comes to design. Typically, the syllabus just focuses on what constitutes good and bad logo design; however, I found myself asking the students (and trying to answer myself) some of the most recurring and common questions about branding that I’ve come across in my career. This process really helped me formulate my thoughts around branding.

Stages of Understanding

When talking to my students one night, I mentioned that people tend to go through several stages of understanding when it comes to branding (which I have gone through myself). Each stage layers on a better understanding of what branding actually is.

Stage 1: A brand is just a logo

In Stage 1, branding is all about a logo. This is where people typically start, without formal education or prior experience with branding.

Stage 2: A brand is a design system

In Stage 2, we realize that branding is not just about a logo — it’s about a larger design system. This is a slightly expanded mindset, and usually comes from having some experience within the field.

Stage 3: A brand is every single customer touchpoint

In Stage 3, we understand that a brand is not just a logo and a design system; it’s about the experience people have when they interact with the brand — at every single customer touchpoint. This expands far beyond design. It also includes a ‘Brand Framework’ which defines the foundation the brand: why it exists in the world and what drives it.

This third stage is a very good understanding of what makes up a brand, and something that I agree with — but I wouldn’t say that this is “what a brand is.” So what is a brand? Through countless hours of consideration, I’ve come to think of a brand as a relationship.

Stage 4: A brand is a relationship

In Stage 4, we understand that a brand is a relationship. This relationship is built upon all of the individual experiences one has with a brand. In this way, ‘Brand’ is a completely intangible connection that exists between a person and a company — just as a relationship exists between two people. This is what makes branding so powerful: it taps into, and is defined by, human emotion and connection.

You may or may not have heard about the common analogy of a brand as a person: this “person” has unique values and defining personality traits that they express on behalf of a company. But in my understanding of branding, the “person” is actually the company — and the brand is the relationship between that company and the consumer.