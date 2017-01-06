Fundingwire is a quick summary of notable investment announcements for the Indian technology ecosystem.

Zoho Invests $10M in 5 Tech Firms

SaaS firm Zoho has invested a total of $10 million in 5 technology companies. These include machine-vision firm Zentron Labs and medical devices maker vTitan. The names of the other 3 firms haven’t been disclosed.

Bangalore-based Zentron labs was founded in 2012 by Krishnan Ramabadran. Zoho had earlier invested an undisclosed amount in the company in November 2014.

vTitan has offices in California, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. It was founded in July 2012 by Subbaraya Shaileshkumar. Both companies count Zoho’s CFO Navaneethan Jai Anand as a Director.

Gaming Firm MechMocha to Raise $2M from Shunwei Capital

Bangalore-based mobile gaming startup, MechMocha, is raising $2 million from China-based Shunwei Capital. The total size of the round will reportedly be around $3-4 million. The firm had raised $1 million from Flipkart and Blume Ventures in December 2015. It was founded by Arpita Kapoor, Mohit Rangaraju and Shilp Gupta in November 2011.

Supply Chain Solutions Firm LEAP Secures Rs 88 Cr in Series B

Mumbai-based supply chain solutions firm, LEAP, has raised Rs 88 crore in Series B round of investment. The round saw participation from IndiaNivesh Growth Fund, Sixth Sense, TCI Ventures, Mayfield, Marico’s Rishabh Mariwala and Harsh Mariwala. The company returnable packaging for firms operating in the sectors of FMCG, consumer durables, beverages and auto space.

MedTech Firm Yostra Labs Raises Investment

Bangalore-based medical technology firm Yostra Lab has raised an undisclosed amount of investment from Marico Innovation Foundation (MIF) and Villgro. Yostra makes diabetes diagnosis and treatment devices. It was founded in 2014 by Vinayak Nandalike, Maruthy KN, Ram Mohan Rao and Sanjay Sharma.

Dentist on Call Firm MobiDent Raises Pre-Series A Round

Bangalore-based Doux Dentistry, which offers dental care for patients at their homes under the brand name Mobident, has raised an undisclosed amount of investment in Pre-Series A round. The investment was made by New York based DanGold Investment Corp. It was founded in 2014 by Mapaganda Poovaiah Devaiah and Vivek Madappa. It had raised a seed round from CIIE IIM A in August 2016.