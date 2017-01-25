11 Trends That Will Impact Web Development in 2017

In this post, we will talk about the trends that will surely have major influence in 2017.

1) Artificial Intelligence for web development

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is completing our lives. Most of the AI developments have been intended to make consumer processes smoother and easier. AI is more affordable, faster, and more practical evolving than ever! The developments at Wikipedia and Google are just the instances to show.

The reason behind the growth of AI development are cloud computing and access to more data. Cloud computing has become more efficient and available than before, which offers power to companies and people to innovate with it. Researchers can access more data that means people can learn more new things in the AI field faster and efficiently.

Giant tech leaders like Apple, Google, Amazon, and Facebook are all reading seeking new ways to incorporate AI technology into their consumer-facing products. They are commencing to apply it as an alternative to the demand for human innovation.

2) Static site generators

Static websites are taking over from dynamic websites for providing online content. Bloggers are seeking for new website development trend that ensures low costs and enhanced speed, performance and security.

Static site generators convert simple, plain text into static blogs or website. These are a great way to create websites. There is no need of a database as your web pages are not complex files and simply run on your servers.

3) Bots and the role of conversational UI

Bots are designed to make our life less simple and they are interesting from several standpoints and use cases. Since the language of computers and human beings are different, tech people depend on graphical user interfaces to make interaction possible. However, these user interfaces come with a natural barrier- people have to acquire skills to use them.

Virtual assistants that reside inside the chat apps could assist us shop online, do banking, or arrange a trip- all powered by chat.

4) JavaScript in 2017

JavaScript is already in news due to its vibrant ecosystem of frameworks, technologies, and libraries. There are many fundamentals of JavaScript that developers need to grasp, such as ES6, Builtin methods, Closures, Functions and pure Functions, Promises, Classes, Callbacks, RAIL, Node and Express, etc.

Apart from this, JavaScript has “REACT” library designed by Facebook for building user interfaces. Expected Libraries in Java Script 2017 are – D3.JS, Node.JS, RIOT.JS, keystone.JS, Chart.VS, etc. REDUX is the framework that offers transactional, deterministic state management for the applications.

Amber.JS, VUE.JS, Meteor are few frameworks of JavaScript for 2017.

5) Motion UI

Motion UI is a SaaS library used for creating custom CSS transitions and animations. This updated version has more robust transition options, flexible CSS patterns and an animation queuing system that can work with any JS animation library.

Motion UI has more than two dozen animation classes and built-in transition that make prototyping easy. When you navigate to a production environment, you can preview the effects with the help of library.It is a ZURB product.

6) Single page application design

It is really irritating if you submit a login form today and you have to wait for more seconds as the page is getting refreshed and then it shows message “Invalid Password”. Lot of this stuff can be done when you are on the same without navigating or reloading the page. This is time saving and user gets great experience. JavaScript is the future. ES6 component based and class like JavaScript are offering a new angle to the way we view front end development. Offline feature is the next thing. We are already watching growth in push notifications that are sent by web applications. It is made achievable due to the service workers running inside browsers.

No doubt JavaScript has become a critical part of basic web development stack in a combo of HTML and CSS.

7) Parallax effects

It is usually used but not always called right. Parallax effect is one of the best ways of adding an extra dimension layer to the website. You can use that website to add beautiful 3D effect.

8) Design Sprints

Previous year, design sprints became popular among product teams. In 2017, more designers will try their hands on design sprints. There are many things that they need to learn to understand the design sprints.

9) Degradation of MySQL

Companies have already started looking for Nosql options such as HBase, Cassandra, and Mongo, etc. This will take them to the world of Hadoop and Apache Spark that they can later explore.

10) Docker

It is interesting that server environment is now portable. It seems simple to branch out for new changes, import changes, and revert to previous commits.

11) Single code across platforms

Many attempts have been made by using tools like Cordova or Phonegap to recycle mobile codebase for building apps. However, the developers could not achieve responsive results as Native apps.

If you have more points in your mind, share them with other readers through comments. And yes, don’t forget to share this post within your circle.