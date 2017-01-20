5 Social Media Campaigns That Businesses Should Learn from

Social commerce helps a brand to remain responsive throughout the engagement process and enables it to contain the customer acquisition cost. Furthermore, one can also monitor critical reception to the product or service, and listen to the reviews and comments about the brand on social media.

That said, if you’re not sure about the ROI behind integrating social media into your selling strategy, the following five examples will educate you about how businesses are using the power of social.

Nike

Nike is an apparel and accessories brand that is very active on Pinterest. Pinterest is usually where most brands curate content but Nike creates original content just for Pinterest. In fact, they even have separate Pinterest accounts for different customer segments. According to Marketing Land, 80% of Pinterest users are women. Nike created different accounts and boards specifically for women. One for example – for targeting female athletes, that contains a lot of motivational quotes.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom started placing a tag on physical items in their offline stores saying – “Popular on Pinterest”, highlighting items that were popular on Pinterest. The experiment became so successful that today every Nordstrom outlet across the US displays its most popular item on Pinterest with a “Top Pinned” section inside physical stores. Additionally, their shop assistants are equipped with an iPad app that shows trending items for the day and helps them tag these items appropriately in-store as well.

Coca Cola

Coca-Cola, the world famous beverage brand, started its #ShareACoke campaign to display names printed on the Coke bottles instead of the Coke logo. Each bottle carried hashtag #ShareACoke to remind users to post pictures of their personalized Coke bottles on social media using the hashtag on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.The message was communicated to the masses using the mainstream media. Coca Cola also created a microsite, shareacoke.com, where users could go and create virtual Coke bottles with the names of their friends and family on them.

The experience of seeing their own name on Coke bottles was unique and people actually started paying premium prices just to lay their hands on the bottle that they “Owned” and shared them on social media. Millions of pictures were posted on social media, thousands of virtual Coke cans were shared online, and more than three times as many Coke bottles were sold in the UK as compared to Pepsi during that period.

The hashtag trend saw extraordinary acceptance and popularity last year, giving that 2017 have more in store for social media marketing so it’s your time to make some serious goals.

Lolly Wolly Doodle

Lolly Wolly Doodle is a clothing brand for women and little girls. They created a simple website to simplify the user experience and opted for social media for their sales. Lolly Wolly Doodle leveraged the most fundamental aspect of social media – one on one connection with users to do business. To buy an item, you just have to comment on the post with the size you want, along with your email id.

The success of this model was so phenomenal that Lolly Wolly Doodle went from being a home-based business making marginal sales to selling $11 million worth in GMV. The founder Brandi Temple was also featured on the cover of Inc. magazine’s June 2014 edition as well.

Starbucks

In 2010, Starbucks started a campaign on social media, which complimented its long history of building good relationships with the audience and added another milestone to its rewards program. The company offered Foursquare users an opportunity to unlock “Mayor” badges and avail a $1 discount on a Frappuccino purchase. Needless to say, to win the mayor badge, more people came to Starbucks, which eventually resulted in an increase in sales for the coffee giant.

Conclusion

Social media is seen to be moving from the simple likes and shares to full-fledged sales. The companies mentioned above successfully integrated social into its strategy and got a good outcome.You can use these examples to create your own social media strategy and boost sales.