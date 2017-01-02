Preparing for a ‘Cloud’y Year- Top Cloud Telephony Trends for 2017

2016 has been the springboard year for Cloud communications. Over the past 12 months, Cloud communications has gained a significant momentum, which will continue well into 2017 as enterprises migrate additional applications to the cloud and feature real-time communication applications. With massive business uptake and exponential growth, several industry reports have forecast this growth trend to be on track in 2017 as well. Given that cloud communications is benchmarked for rapid evolution in the near future, here are a few of cloud telephony trends that might prove to be a shot in the arm for the cloud communications industry in the upcoming year:

The Progressive Role of Public Cloud Services

From private clouds to public clouds, organizations are making a rapid transition after realizing the amount of savings it generates in terms of time and cost. Organisations are rapidly migrating onto public cloud services to meet any and all business requirements, be it emails, documents, business applications, or unified communication systems. This offloads the responsibility of day-to-day maintenance and management of the IT setup to cloud-based service providers, and frees up their internal IT teams to focus on business-critical innovations and drive additional revenue streams for enterprises. The steady progress of the global public cloud market can be gauged from its consistent annual growth of 22 percent, growing from $87 billion in 2015 to a projected $146 billion in 2017.

Web-based Communications

With 2017 poised to be the year of web communications, we will witness several integrations between web-based interfaces and communication technology. Numerous emerging technologies are already eliminating the need for plug-ins, hardware, or proprietary technology by enabling communications features and functions to be natively embedded into websites and web-based applications. By promoting interconnectivity between all supported devices, these integrations will allow organisations to exponentially increase the outlay of their communications infrastructure without heavy investments.

Cloud Communications & CRM (customer relationship management)

Intelligence is a buzzword in today’s technological arena, and 2017 will see more companies benefitting from evolved voice communications. By integrating their communications infrastructure with customer databases, organisations will be able to create intelligent communication networks that places consumers at the heart of any interaction. This will not only drive better productivity for a business, but will also significantly enhance its customer experience quotient. Furthermore, businesses will rewrite more applications and shift it completely to the cloud platform to optimally utilize the elasticity of cloud communications.

Hybridisation of Cloud Platforms

While public cloud platforms and third-party providers help to significantly cut down on the costs, they also bring in a high risk of compromising sensitive and secured information. As a result, most CIOs are looking towards adopting a hybrid model with the help of Hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI). It offers preintegrated storage resources that creates small, isolated pockets of information and helps to run cloud implementations faster. In fact, HCI solutions are considered the foundation for any private cloud development.

Greater Proactivity and Improved Response Times

Technology has improved response times and facilitated a proactive business approach. Increasing sophistication in communications technology and its integration with CRM systems will allow enterprises to drive more growth, achieve greater scale, improve customer service, and generate better returns. Productivity will no doubt shoot up because of improved response times, as will the end-user service satisfaction.

Data Utilisation

Data has emerged as the new ‘gold’ for the global business landscape, and 2017 is expected to further underline the impact of properly utilising data. Gartner predicts that as many as 25 percent businesses will create the leadership role of Chief Data Officer (CDO) to specifically oversee information management and value extraction from available data in order to enable highly informed and accurate decision-making.

Conclusion

Communication technologies have evolved in step with a fast-changing business ecosystem, and are providing organisations with a competitive advantage when it comes to accomplishing both long-term and short-term objectives. As more day-to-day functions migrate onto a digital platform and remote workforces continue to rise, there will be a greater convergence between tech and the way businesses currently work. Businesses that understand this changing paradigm and adopt cloud-based communications into their everyday functioning early will eventually be optimally positioned to achieve long-term success.