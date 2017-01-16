Top 10 Technology Trends for 2017

Technology is moving at a speedier pace than at any other time. Pushing forward to 2017, the technologies will experience the most huge change and have the greatest effect on our lives.

Cloud, mobile and big data have, together, changed the very texture of traditional IT services and programming development. Indeed, even as the worldwide IT industry reevaluates itself to come with new computerized realities, a great many old IT and tech occupations around the globe confront imminent extinction, thus, rest guaranteed, birthing numerous new ones. For techies as of now in their pined for IT occupations and for those nearly beginning their careers, 2017 must be the year of reinventing their insight, abilities and qualifications and popping up for the new employment world, divided by the USD 4.0 trillion cloud computing and big data analytics market.

Possibly the trends that are right now (2016) will continue to be those of 2017, but more advanced than previous years.

Here are top 10 technology trends you will see in 2017:

Artificial intelligence(AI) will improve the customer service experience

Clearly, AI is one of the biggest tech trends right now, and anyone with solid tech startup ideas in the area of machine learning has the potential to go after big startup investment rounds, as well as to be acquired by the likes of Google, Salesforce or Apple, all of which have acquired more than 40 tech start-ups related to AI.

Machine learning becomes one of the strongest cybersecurity tools

Machine learning continues to be an essential tool in fighting increasingly complex hacking schemes. When it comes to fintech and the potential draining of billions from bank accounts, AI will be even more important to combat increasingly complex attacks. Engineers must be careful to track how their systems behaviors respond to security threats, however, or risk missing out on uncovering exactly which vulnerabilities exist.

If there is one trend that is expected to dominate cloud vendor priorities in the upcoming year it is machine learning and artificial intelligence. All three of the major vendors made big announcements in 2016 related to this field. Google released TensorFlow, an open source machine-learning platform. Microsoft introduced a cloud-based platform for machine learning and Amazon announced three new machine learning services at is re:Invent conference. Expect the drumbeat of ML and AI news to continue into 2017, with this technology becoming easier for everyday developers to use and integrate into applications they’re building atop these cloud platforms.

VR(Virtual Reality) technology will help businesses attract customers in a new way. AR(Augmented Reality)

Virtual Reality Probably will improve in hardware and the ways we interact with the virtual environments. Among the trends affecting startup business there will definitely be AR and VR phenomena. Consider some of the other uses:

It’s no accident that Facebook purchased production of the VR Oculus Rift headset. It is obviously anticipating that commercial media using the platform will be a 360-degree photo and video content.

Handicapped people may have access to VR in order to “travel” and engage with family members who are far away.

VR will probably be used by business startups who have remote workers and have a need in them to be a “part of” the office environment. Thus, employees will be virtually in-house.

Immersive technologies, such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), transform the way individuals interact with one another and with software systems. “The landscape of immersive consumer and business content and applications will evolve dramatically through 2021,” said Mr. Cearley. “VR and AR capabilities will merge with the digital mesh to form a more seamless system of devices capable of orchestrating a flow of information that comes to the user as hyper personalized and relevant apps and services. Integration across multiple mobile, wearable, Internet of Things (IoT) and sensor-rich environments will extend immersive applications beyond isolated and single-person experiences. AR & VR app development companies will be boomed in 2017. Rooms and spaces will become active with things, and their connection through the mesh will appear and work in conjunction with immersive virtual worlds.”

Intelligent apps

Intelligent apps such as VPAs perform some of the functions of a human assistant making everyday tasks easier (by prioritizing emails, for example), and its users more effective (by highlighting the most important content and interactions). Other intelligent apps such as virtual customer assistants (VCAs) are more specialized for tasks in areas such as sales and customer service. As such, these intelligent apps have the potential to transform the nature of work and structure of the workplace.

Digital technology platforms

Every organization will have some mix of these five digital technology platforms in upcoming year 2017. The platforms provide the basic building blocks for a digital business and are a critical enabler to become a digital business.

Companies will use digital twins to display products

New way of communicating with mobile apps, IoT apps, web apps with peers

New devices that can transmit data at longer distances with less energy. Cheaper smart-lights and smart-appliances from more companies. We’ll be seeing more protocols and platform integrations. Check out for technologies that start using LPWAN or Bluetooth 5.

Intelligent things

“Intelligent things” are at the intersection of AI and IoT(Internet of Things) and are among Gartner’s top strategic trends for 2017.

Blockchain for tracking the transactions

Adaptive security

Many Technology can possible in 2017

Driverless Auto-Car

3D Printing Technology

Cloaking Device

MRI Scanner that reads and stores the memories

Contact Lenses Intelligent

Bionic Plant

Virtual Reality Glasses

Conversational systems

Today, innovation in technology is emerging at a rapid pace. In this regard, all these above mentioned exciting tech trends of this year should be checked. These trends have the capability to change the way business work.