Startup BoardMeet 2017 to Bring Together Founders, Lawyers & Investors Under 1 Roof

Lawyered.in is organizing Startup BoardMeet 2017, aiming to help startups learn and understand the essentials required to build a new-age company, the event will be held in Indian Habitat Centre on the 21st of January and will witness the best minds of the ecosystem discuss about technology, legal and funding that will be required to build businesses of tomorrow.

The event, will see founders like Abhiraj Bhal (UrbanClap) and Ankur Warikoo (Nearbuy) among many others, discussing the challenges face by early-stage startups and focus points for entrepreneurs to make their businesses grow.

Blume Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Capital, Operator.VC are the some of the few venture capital firms that will discuss how startups should build value in this competitive ecosystem. Also, they will shed light on sector and growth areas to explore in 2017 and upcoming years.

Mr. Neeraj Dubey, a Bengaluru based lawyer who is also a corporate advisor to startups like RedBus, Swiggy, Zoomcar will speak about the importance of business structure and how it effects the capability of Startups to raise funds. Anil Advani, a reputed startup lawyer from Silicon Valley who has been associated with over 2000 startups will also take part in discussing the legal aspects of growing a business.

Here is the full list of speakers and agenda.

The event will be a good opportunity for startups to ask questions and also network with some of the top minds of the startup ecosystem. You can buy your tickets with coupon code ‘STARTUP25’ to avail a 25% early-bird discount.

Disclosure: iamwire is an event partner with Startup BoardMeet 2017