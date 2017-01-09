Social Media Etiquettes for Every Business

Social Media & Social Media Etiquettes play a major role in our increasingly connected society, Facebook profiles, Instagram, LinkedIn accounts, and Twitter handles are widespread among students and professionals alike. Whether you are operating a brick-and-mortar company, or a more tech-heavy start-up such as my company, thoughtfully employing social media can help you increase your visibility, profits, and a number of customers. One key is cautiously linking your social media activity to your business plan. How can you do so? Can you drive customers away by over sharing on these platforms? Are we getting too obsessed with numbers?

Here are a few tips to keep in mind if you want to keep your audience engaged and happy

You are what you Share!

People associate companies strongly with their updates & views on different causes & events, Use common sense when you share. What you put out there on the web becomes a representation of you and your business in the social media landscape. But don’t let this stop you from voicing your opinion on topics that matter & is related to your domain. Before you re-share, make sure you know what you are about to retweet. Unless you know and trust the source, read the content carefully before you hit the share button. The last thing you want to do is take your followers to a spam page with misleading content.

Post regularly without going overboard!

Posting regularly to your social media page is one of the most important keys to online networking success. However, sometimes it can have a negative influence. Customers are already under relentless assault from thousands of companies every day. They will happily remove any business overloading their feed from their “friends” or “following” list.

Consider the interest of your Target Audience

Focusing on the needs and interests of your target audience is significant for all of your marketing strategies including your Internet marketing plans If you are simply posting information on your products/services without asking whether or not your listeners care or has an interest in the content, then you are setting yourself up for online marketing failure. Always ensure that your posts are appealing and focused on something your audience actually cares about.

Avoid Spamming at any cost

Remember, people don’t use social media to be bombarded by sales pitches. They use it to be social! You won’t build your online network by stuffing your followers’ news feeds with advertisements. You should ensure that your content is 100% original every time since posting the same information many times can result in your page getting flagged by Google for spam and shut-down.

Over sharing will do more Harm than Good

Successful social media stands by the principle that posting frequency isn’t too much or too little, but just right. Constant posting has a damaging effect that can guide to quick unfollows and unsubscribe. With Twitter, you can tweet 6-7 times per day and be fine. On Facebook, aim for 1-2 posts a day, and the same goes for LinkedIn

The key is to be fully aware & conscious of your posting schedule; space out posts for optimal reach and minimal follower pestering.