My One Tip For 2017? Write It Down

A new year is always a wonderful time for new ideas, new starts and turning points. But too often all of that positive thought doesn’t translate into positive action. There’s one simple way to change that…
Have an idea? Write it down. Hear an interesting point from a friend? See or hear an interesting article, documentary, podcast, book or film? Write it down. Wake up in the middle of the night remembering a dream? Write it down. Anything at all happen? Write it down.
Ever since I was a child I have made lists of all kinds, including short-term tasks, long-term goals and resolutions. It’s how I make sense of the world, bring order to the ideas in my head, and start turning them into action.
In 2017, get yourself a notebook, or an iPad app, or a pen to write on your hand. However you do it, take note: if you don’t take notes, your ideas will get lost.
I am absolutely convinced, if I didn’t write down all of my ideas, I would forget them! So I always remember to write down my ideas.
