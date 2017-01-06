How We Are Building Medzin as an On Demand Healthcare Assistant

Lazy about visiting a doctor or Pharmacist? Then here’s Medzin, a one stop solution for healthcare assistance, bringing accessible and affordable healthcare to everyone at their fingertips.

Medzin is the brainchild of me and my 3 co-founders – Madhav Shankar (COO), Suyash Mohan (CTO) and Raghav Sarda (CFO). Just a year ago, Medzin sowed its seeds back in Delhi NCR when we ourselves faced the problems of the high cost and unavailability of medicines. Needless to mention every second person has been confronted with the same issue at present. From there only, the idea about formation of Medzin popped in. And from then there was no turning back. Well, that’s how Medzin (Medhealix Health Tech Pvt. Ltd.) – came into force after months of deliberation, rigorous ideation, and a strong market study.

It operates on both iOS & Android platform to cater healthcare solutions at your doorstep. “ON TIME DELIVERY” of medicines within 120 minutes of the confirmed order after validating the prescription, is what which adds to their value proposition. If you are concerned about the quality diagnostic tests, we have taken care of that as well. We have extended our domain by designing a customized application for our partnered labs and doctors so that the consumers are not deprived of quality services which are affordable. Moreover, an ongoing inventory tapping system gives us a competitive edge over others in the market. That’s how in such a short span of time we have endeavored half of their journey by creating their own USP.

Recently, we raised a seed funding of around 100K USD from investors, namely, Mr. A M Sikander and Mr. Haridas T, shows faith in our idea and our perseverance. There is no exaggeration in saying that they hold huge potential. The fund was utilized for Product development and initial marketing & operations to gain traction.

And now nothing can stop the flying dreams and aspirations of our team. According to Ibef healthcare analysis report, Indian healthcare industry being a $100 billion USD market is expected to grow to $280 billion USD by 2020 and with such huge market potential; they are not going to miss the chance to expand their horizons across other metro cities as well. More products are likely to be added to the network, which will bring a plethora of offerings to both customers and their vendors. Medzin is further planning to tap into the Data Science sector of Advanced Consumer Behavior, Big Data analytics and Advanced Inventory Management system with robust technology which will intensify the consumer experience. By constantly strengthening our technology, Medzin will be the ecosystem for all the healthcare needs.

We aspire to be the leading healthcare service provider in today’s digital world. Everyone is accustomed to buying almost everything online. Yet so far no serious progress had happened in the Digital front of the healthcare industry. But Medzin is going to change that. Medzin will become the one stop app for everybody’s healthcare need; from consultation and diagnosis to daily medication and healthcare. We exist to make healthcare affordable, easy and carefree right at your fingertips.