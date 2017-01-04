7 Ways to Market Your Products Effectively

After launching a product, the next big step is to promote it. It is only after people learn of its existence that they will be inclined to consider it and even buy it. This is where product promotion comes in. You can rely on online marketing or offline marketing or even combine the two. Whichever method you choose, you have to make sure that it suits both your products and your business ideals. The purpose of this post is to discuss a few of methods that you can use to market your products.

Email your list

One of the most effective and inexpensive method you can use to market a product is by sending an email to your emailing list. When compared to social media, email converts more. The reason behind this is the simple fact that on social media you will be competing for attention whereas with email you will be communicating to prospective customers who want to hear from you.

All in all, for this method to work, you have to create an email list properly. Don’t waste money buying email lists from third parties. Compile your own list by asking potential customers to give you their email through subscriptions.

Social media

Although email is more effective than social media, you must never ignore it. The best thing about social media is that it allows you to interact with potential customers. What is even better is the fact that once you post your ad, your followers can ‘like’ and re-share it with their friends. This simply means more exposure.

Even so, for social media to work, you must first make sure that you have a reputable social media profile. Your network should not be dormant. Second, you have to post content that is interesting. If you want to introduce a new product, make sure that you not only add information on how it can benefit your consumers but also include images. Allowing people to leave their comments will give your post more credibility.

Digital signage

Digital signage continues to gain more popularity across the globe. It is used in a range of settings. Organizations use it to inform their customers, students or employees or new updates. You can also use it to market your product. This is especially so if you have land based stores. You can invest in at least three screens where you post ads so that walk-in customers can view them. Alternatively, you can lease advertising space from organizations that use digital signage. For example, if your new product is a great book for college students, you can ask a college to display your advert on their screens. Although this will cost you some money, it will be very effective in creating awareness to your product.

There is no harm in investing in your own digital signage. Thanks to modern technology, you don’t even have to create your own content. You can work with a third party that manages your digital signage content remotely. There are also numerous templates that you can use to refine your content. It is also important to note that digital signage can now stream content from your social networks live. This will save you time which would have been spent in creating new content for digital signage.

Blogging

Never ignore the power of blogging when you want to market a product. Your blog content can be as simple as telling your audience about your new product. Don’t forget to add widgets or buttons that enable customers to find the product page or to order the item that you are selling.

The best thing about blogging is that it will boost SEO. Make sure that you add relevant keywords in your posts and always link the content to your primary website. Sharing your posts on social media will also help. The best thing about the fresh content and linking it to your website and social media profiles is that it will help create quality links which will in turn boost your social media ranking. At the end of your content, don’t forget to add a call-to-action.

Work with brand ambassadors

When it comes to social media marketing, it is very important that you make use of brand ambassadors. These are people with more followers on social media and ones with more authority. The best thing about using this method is that you will leverage on their large client base as well as benefit from their strong voice. This will help you command more attention when marketing your product.

Brand ambassadors will have to be paid. You can either pay those cash or exchange products with them for their assistance. In addition to that, you should always post user-generated content on your profiles. They will offer more credibility.

Ask people to share your product

There is absolutely no harm in asking your fellow entrepreneurs as well as bloggers to share your product. This is a strategy that will give you more exposure. At the end of the day, you will be able to save yourself time and money which would otherwise have been spent promoting your product on your own. Don’t forget to add social media widgets on both your website and blog to make it easy for people to share your content on their social media networks.

Make use of a press release

To market a product, you need to go local. The best way of doing this is making use of press releases. News agencies are constantly searching for relevant information about the community they cover. Your new product might easily interest them. Write an interesting press release then share it with the local news stations and newspapers.

These are just some of the easiest and cost effective methods you can use to promote your product. There are so many more methods that you can use out there. It is your duty to find the best strategy that works best for both your product and company.