Fundingwire – Notable Investments in India Technology Startups Ecosystem

Fundingwire is a quick summary of notable investment announcements for the Indian technology ecosystem.

Taxsutra Gets Another Rs 2.5 Cr Investment

Pune based Taxsutra, a digital information portal on taxation & judiciary raised another Rs 2.5 Crore investment from investors including P V Srinivasan (Former Wipro taxation head) and existing ones.

The company was started in 2011 and was co-founded by – Arun Giri, Ameya Kunte and Arun Anant. It runs B2B online subscription on direct tax, indirect tax, transfer pricing, corporate laws and accounting/auditing.

VOW Carclinic Raises Angel Funding

Gurgaon based VOW Carclinic, a marketplace for car servicing and repair has raised an undisclosed angel investment from Vishal Malik (founder and director of IT services firm Gemini Solutions) and a group of IIT-Delhi alumni. The company started in 2016 and was founded by Abhishek Menon Ramachandran and Harmeet Singh Hora.

Learntron Gets Investment From Kae Capital

Chennai based Learntron, a SaaS based learning-productivity startup raised an undisclosed seed stage investment from Kae Capital. It was founded by Subbu Viswanathan along with Kuljit Chadha.

TempoGo Raised $825,000 Funding

Goa based TempoGo, an IoT and SaaS based solution provider for commercial transportation has raised $825,000 of investment Honk-Kong based K2 investments. The startup was incubated by Goa based Prototyze.