Fundingwire – InstaOffice Raises Pre-Series A Led by Globevestor & 9 More Updates

Fundingwire is a quick summary of notable investment announcements in the Indian technology ecosystem.

InstaOffice Raises Pre-Series A Led by Globevestor

Co-working space operator, InstaOffice, has raised an undisclosed amount of investment in Pre-Series A round of investment led by Globevestor. The round saw participation from Zishaan Hayath, Co-Founder, Toppr; Karan Chellani, managing partner at SQUE Capital, and Mohit Satyanand, chairman of Teamwork Arts. It was founded in Gurgaon in February 2016 by Devendra Agarwal and Vikas Lakhani. It claims to have more than 50,000 sq. ft. area under management, spread across 10 Centres across Gurgaon, Delhi and Bengaluru.

Housing & PropTiger Merge in an All Stock Deal And Raise $55M

Online realty portals, Housing and PropTiger, are merging in an all stock deal, with the combined entity being led by PropTiger’s CEO Dhruv Agarwala. The new entity has raised $55 million led by REA Group, and with the participation from Softbank. The joint entity is reportedly valued at $250 million.

Surveillance Technology Firm Securens Raises $5M

Electronic security & surveillance tech firm, Securens, has raised a little over $5 million in a venture equity cum debt round. The firm has raised $2.2 million in investment from existing investor Mayfield India, and roughly $2.96 in debt investment from Trifecta Capital. Securens was founded by Sunil R. Udupa in 2011, and claims to monitor approximately 20,000 sites across India for its clients across sectors.

Intelligence Node Raises $750K in Venture Debt

Mumbai-based data analytics firm for retail sector, Intelligence Node, has secured $750,000 in debt investment from from BlackSoil Capital. The firm was founded in 2012 by Sanjeev Sularia and Yasen Dimitrov. It has 35 clients globally, and counts New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and Orios Venture Partners among its investors.

3D Printing Tech Startup Supercraft3D Secures $1M

3D printing startup operating in the healthtech sector, Supercraft3D, has secured $1M in investment, from Binny Bansal and 4 other investors. The company helps doctors and other medical professionals with 3D printed models of a patient’s anatomy, generated from 2D models like X-ray, MRI or CT scan. It was founded in 2016 by Maltesh Somasekharappa and Venkataramana Gorti.

Share your growth journey or market research with iamwire's community of professionals: Submit a Post

FinTech Firm Loan Frame Secures $2.25M in Seed Investment

Gurgaon-based online lending startup for SMBs, Loan Frame, has secured $2.25 in seed round of investment. The round was led by Parag Saxena of Vedanta Capital, and saw participation from William Campbell, Former Chairman, Chase Card Services, and Toos N Daruvala, co-CEO of MIO Partners, Inc. It was founded by Shailesh Jacob, Rishi Arya, and Akshun Gulati in 2015.

HealthTech Firm Medinfi Raises its 6th Angel Round

Bangalore-based healthcare platform Medinfi, has raised $100,000 in its sixth angel round. The investment saw participation from Vinod Martin, Evan Lim, Kanchan Ghoshal and Ram Kumar Kakani. It has raised $600,000 in total investment till date. Its last round was of $200,000 in August 2016. It was founded in July 2014 by Ravi Shankar Mishra.

Driving School Aggregator Drivekool Secures Angel Funding

Bangalore-based online marketplace for driving schools, Drivekool, has secured an undisclosed amount in angel round from Aavya Ventures. It was founded in 2014 by Mahesh Gidwani, Saumitra Kayal, Kumar Gaurav and Dhananjay Kumar.

Lenskart Raises Rs 24Cr from Unilazer Ventures

Eyewear eCommerce firm, Lenskart, has secured an additional Rs 24 crore from Unilazer Ventures at a valuation close to Rs 2,000 crore. The investment took place via secondary sale of shares, and takes Unilazer’s stake in the firm to 19%. Lenskart founders, Peyush Bansal and Amit Chaudhary, hold 20% stake in the company.

InnoVen Capital Invests in Swiggy, Furlenco and More

InnoVen Capital India invested Rs110 crore in Q3 FY16-17 across 13 companies, including – Swiggy, Furlenco, Coverfox, Universal Sportsbiz, XpressBees, Surewaves, K12 Techno Services, Koye Pharma, Capillary Technologies, Unbxd, Zelo, Flyrobe and Chai Point. The exact amount of investment put in each firm remains undisclosed.