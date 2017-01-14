News

Upcoming Event Highlights- The Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 by IITB E-cell

Changing screens at a single touch, scheduling journeys with a few clicks, sending messages within seconds; what was just a dream yesterday is the happening reality today. And whom should the credit go to? The two best friends, entrepreneurship and technology. Having already witness a paradigm shift in the realms of possibility, the ‘miracles’ that await us in upcoming times is something all of us are eager to witness. With this in mind, we’ll be hosting The Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 – ‘A Tryst with Tomorrow’– A platform where technologies of tomorrow will be discussed, exhibited and future will be shaped with the hands of budding Indian Entrepreneurs. Where startups of tomorrow will contribute for building a better society, economy and government. It is scheduled for 28th-29th January, 2017 at IIT Bombay.

The Entrepreneurship Summit IIT Bombay

Highlights of The Entrepreneurship Summit

The Ten-Minute Million:

Face the 10 minutes of your life which can change your tomorrow by giving you a financial backing of INR 1.5 million. All you need to do is convince our panelists that your idea is the best. 

iHack 2017

Passionate about building, designing, or innovating? Then iHack 2017 is definitely for you. Here we bring India’s best coders, developers, designers, innovators, creators under a roof who can inspire tomorrow’s entrepreneur     

Startup expo

What are the most important things an aspiring entrepreneur needs? Aren’t they investors and potential customers? In Startup expo we get Startups to meet them both.

Lean Startup Workshop

Having just an idea is never enough, to create an impact you have to make the product that benefits the most. Learn how to build disruptive products using Lean Startup methodologies this E-summit at lean start up workshops   

Internship and Job Fair

Internship and Job Fair Connects startup enthusiasts to the startups in their desired field so that they get the relevant experience

Business Conclave

HR, Marketing, Tech & Finance are the 4 major things that are required for a business to run and grow. Business conclave include talks by the pioneers in these fields, followed by closed networking sessions

Innovation Conclave:

The top innovators of India will be showcasing their success stories, strategies and products at the Innovation Conclave in 15-minute long interactions.

And Here is a list of some speakers (in no order) whom you will be getting to see in these events this E-Summit

Amitabh Kant (CEO, NITI Aayog)

Amitabh Kant (CEO, NITI Aayog)

Suresh Prabhu (Railway Minister of India)

Suresh Prabhu (Railway Minister of India)

Smriti Irani (Minister of Textile, Government of India)

Smriti Irani (Minister of Textile, Government of India)

K.T.Rama Rao (Minister for I.T, Telangana)

K.T.Rama Rao (Minister for I.T, Telangana)

Rajat Sharma (CEO, IndiaTV)

Rajat Sharma (CEO, IndiaTV)

Bhavish Aggarwal (Founder, Ola)

Bhavish Aggarwal (Founder, Ola)

Sonam Wangchuk (Real Life Phunsukh Wangdu)

Sonam Wangchuk (Real Life Phunsukh Wangdu)

Suvir Sujan (Co-Founder, Nexus Venture Partner)

Suvir Sujan (Co-Founder, Nexus Venture Partner)

Ridham Desai (Managing Director, Morgan Stanley India)

Ridham Desai (Managing Director, Morgan Stanley India)

Faisal Siddiqui (President, South Asia and India at HTC)

Faisal Siddiqui (President, South Asia and India at HTC)

Harish Hande (Co-Founder, Selco India)

Harish Hande (Co-Founder, Selco India)

Bill Buxton (Principal Researcher, Microsoft)

Bill Buxton (Principal Researcher, Microsoft)

Pa Joof (International Speaker, Success Coach)

Pa Joof (International Speaker, Success Coach)

Satya Narayanan (Chairman, Career Launcher India Ltd)

Satya Narayanan (Chairman, Career Launcher India Ltd)

John Rampton (Founder, Due)

John Rampton (Founder, Due)

Neal Cross (Chief Innovation Officer, DBS Bank)

Neal Cross (Chief Innovation Officer, DBS Bank)

 To know more about the event, visit the website here

iamwire is a supporting partner with The Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 hosted by IITB E-cell

You can easily create your own post on iamwire through this link.

By iamwire

iamwire is a digital incubator for technology ecosystem. To reach out to the team, drop a line to connect@iamwire.com

View all articles by

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 