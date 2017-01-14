Changing screens at a single touch, scheduling journeys with a few clicks, sending messages within seconds; what was just a dream yesterday is the happening reality today. And whom should the credit go to? The two best friends, entrepreneurship and technology. Having already witness a paradigm shift in the realms of possibility, the ‘miracles’ that await us in upcoming times is something all of us are eager to witness. With this in mind, we’ll be hosting The Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 – ‘A Tryst with Tomorrow’– A platform where technologies of tomorrow will be discussed, exhibited and future will be shaped with the hands of budding Indian Entrepreneurs. Where startups of tomorrow will contribute for building a better society, economy and government. It is scheduled for 28th-29th January, 2017 at IIT Bombay.

Highlights of The Entrepreneurship Summit

The Ten-Minute Million:

Face the 10 minutes of your life which can change your tomorrow by giving you a financial backing of INR 1.5 million. All you need to do is convince our panelists that your idea is the best.

iHack 2017

Passionate about building, designing, or innovating? Then iHack 2017 is definitely for you. Here we bring India’s best coders, developers, designers, innovators, creators under a roof who can inspire tomorrow’s entrepreneur

Startup expo

What are the most important things an aspiring entrepreneur needs? Aren’t they investors and potential customers? In Startup expo we get Startups to meet them both.

Lean Startup Workshop

Having just an idea is never enough, to create an impact you have to make the product that benefits the most. Learn how to build disruptive products using Lean Startup methodologies this E-summit at lean start up workshops



Internship and Job Fair

Internship and Job Fair Connects startup enthusiasts to the startups in their desired field so that they get the relevant experience



Business Conclave

HR, Marketing, Tech & Finance are the 4 major things that are required for a business to run and grow. Business conclave include talks by the pioneers in these fields, followed by closed networking sessions

Innovation Conclave:

The top innovators of India will be showcasing their success stories, strategies and products at the Innovation Conclave in 15-minute long interactions.

And Here is a list of some speakers (in no order) whom you will be getting to see in these events this E-Summit

To know more about the event, visit the website here

iamwire is a supporting partner with The Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 hosted by IITB E-cell