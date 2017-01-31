7 Strategies That Will Help You Eliminate Procrastination

This column is by Zdravko Cvijetic, Founder of Zero to Skill

There is a high chance that you might be procrastinating on something important while reading this article, (which is a bit paradoxical, but bare with me).

This is good. Here you will learn simple strategies which you can use from this moment on to eliminate procrastination and get results.

Procrastination can appear because of a variety of reasons:

Fear of Success

Fear of Failure

Fear of Judgment

Fear of the Unknown

Perfectionism and Micromanaging

Over Planning

The Unrealistic Expectations

Low Self-Esteem

Lack of Purpose and Direction

However, no matter the source, these seven strategies will help you solve that challenge.

And they will get you closer to accomplishing your goal, by creating a small shift in your mindset and approach.

Keep reading, see which one might do the trick for you, and test it out.

Here’s the list:

Think only in the frame of 24 hours Visualise Your Ideal Day & Environment Work in Bite-size Pieces (& gradually work your way up) Use 2-minute rule (“When you start a new habit, it should take less than two minutes to do.”) Implement Seinfeld Method Procrastinate On Procrastination (postpone negative behaviour for tomorrow) Get Acknowledgement (Positive Feedback) as fast as possible

Let’s start with the first one.