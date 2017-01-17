Fundingwire – EdTech Startup Curiositi Raises Rs 3.5 Cr & More Investment Updates

Fundingwire is a quick summary of notable investment announcements in the Indian technology ecosystem.

EdTech Startup Curiositi Raises Rs 3.5Cr

Bangalore-based Education startup Curiositi has raised Rs 3.5 crore in Series A round of investment from Menterra Social Impact Fund, with participation from existing investor Unitus Seed Fund. The company develops personalised activity based learning programs, and claims to have reached out to 25,000 students till date. It was founded in July 2013 by Manoj Balaram Thandassery and Vinod Abraham.

Food Ordering Platform Ketchupp Raises Rs 3Cr

New Delhi-based Meta search engine for online food ordering, Ketchupp, has raised Rs 3 crore in a seed round of investment led by India Quotient and a few angel investors. It was founded in June 2015 by Narender Kumar and Chirag Taneja.

Valley Based Emergency Response Startup MUrgency Raises Funds for India Expansion

Silicon Valley-based emergency response firm, MUrgency, has secured about $100,000 from Rishad Premji. The firm is backed by Ratan Tata and Infosys cofounders Kris Gopalakrishnan and SD Shibulal. It is rolling out operations in NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. It was founded by Shaffi Mather.

ZoloStays Raises Rs 26Cr Led By Nexus Venture Partners

Bangalore-based accomodation booking platform, ZoloStays, has raised Rs 26 crore in Series A round of investment led by Nexus Venture Partners. The round includes a debt component of Rs 4.5 crore, raised from venture debt firm InnoVen Capital. This brings the total capital raised by the firm to Rs 37 crore. It was founded in June 2015 by Nikhil Sikri and Akhil Sikhri.

Cybersecurity Firm Kratikal Tech Raises Close to $500K in Seed Round

Cybersecurity firm Kratikal Tech has raised $500,000 in seed funding from Amajit Gupta, Former Director of Microsoft India; Praveen Dubey, Co-Founder MutualPR and J.P. Bhatt, Co-Founder and Chief Executive, ImpactQA. It was was founded in 2013 by Pavan Kushwaha, Paratosh Bansal, Dip Jung Thapa, Prashant Pandey and Ankit Singh.

Personality Development App Leadburg Secures Angel Funding

Bangalore-based personality development app startup, Leadburg, has raised an undisclosed amount in angel investment led by former SAP executive Harsh V. Pant and Ratheesh Raveendran, Asia president and COO, OpsVeda. It was founded in October 2008 by Sangeeth Varghese, Vidyadhar Prabhudesai and Akshay Chandrasekhar. The app was launched in 2016.

Adtech Platform Oi Media Raises Seed Investment from Quarizon

SaaS platform for out-of-home (OOH) advertising, Oi Media, has raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding from Quarizon. It gives a platform for media sellers and buyers to connect and transact. It was founded in 2015 by Praphul Mishra.

Logistics Solutions Firm Roambee Raises $4.1M in Series B

Mumbai and Silicon Valley-based logistics solutions provider, Roambee, has raised $4.1 million in a Series B round of investment. The round was led by Deutsche Telekom Strategic Investments, and saw participation from a few Silicon Valley based angel investors. The company builds IoT sensor solutions for the supply chain. It was founded by Sanjay Sharma and Vidya Subramanian in 2013.

eLearning Platform Unacademy Raises Rs 30Cr Led by Nexus Venture Partners and Blume Ventures

eLearning platform, Unacademy, has raised Rs 30 crore in Series A roundled by Nexus Venture Partners and existing investor Blume Ventures. The round saw participation from Girish Mathrubootham, CEO, Freshdesk and Ananth Narayanan, CEO, Myntra and Stanford Angels. It claims to have 500,000 registered users and over 200,000 active users. It was launched by Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini, Hemesh Singh and Sachin Gupta in January 2016.

Manufacturing Training Simulator Maker Skillveri Raises Rs 8Cr

Chennai-based manufacturing training equipment maker, Skillveri, has raised Rs 8 crore in Series A round of investment, led by Michael and Susan Dell Foundation. The round saw participation from firm’s existing investor Ankur Capital. It was founded in March 2012 by L Kannan and Sabarinath Chandrasenan Nair.

App Management Platform Hansel.io Raises $1.35M

Mobile application management platform, Hansel.io, has raised $1.35 million in a fround led by IDG Ventures, with participation from existing investor, Endiya Partners. It allows mobile developers to fix bugs, update configurations, edit user interfaces etc. It was founded by Varun Ramamurthy, Parminder Singh and Mudit Mathur in 2015.

O2O Realty Platform Firm Square Yards Raises $10M

Gurgaon-based realty aggregator, Square Yards, has raised $10 million in debt cum equity investment round from a group of HNIs. The firm had raised $12 million in investment from Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group in November 2016. This brings the total amount raised by Square Yards to $33 million. It was founded in October 2013 by Kanika Gupta and Tanuj Shori.