How To Get Your eCommerce Website Load Faster

User experience matters and for the same purpose your eCommerce store should load fast on user devices. In the current world when going online is not that difficult there is still something that most of the businesses forget, i.e. to optimize their online store so that it opens fast even with high number of views and visitors.

The best way to analyze your current website speed is to check for your Google Page Speed Score.

Following are the ways we believe will be best for you to increase the speed of your eCommerce site:

Use of Caching

This is a very great technique, which doesn’t load data that is not needed. It stores the data or a page temporarily into the memory and then data or page is accessed from the memory instead of loading it from the server. To know how to manage server output cache in IIS Click Here

Optimize Your Images

Images can increase the load speed of your site. So it is necessary to reduce the size of your photos maintaining the quality. You can use any of the image optimisers. To know about image compression tools to optimize your website images Click Here

Use a Content Delivery Network

A content delivery network reduces the load time. It is good for sites, which have more traffic. Some can also make you earn extra money. You can use content delivery networks like Akamai, TATA CDN or MAXCDN.

Use a Fast Web Host

Don’t use cheap hosts if your site traffic is more than average.

Minimize Round-Trip Times

Requests required when a user accesses your website is called round trip time or RTT. This request is send by the browser to get information from the server. This RTT should be reduced as much as possible.

Compress Your Website

Response times are reduced by compression of files. Gzip is an application used for that. You can even minify script files like css or js file. To know how to enable GZIP compression in IIS Click Here

Switch Off All the Plugins You Don’t Need or Use

Many sites have a lot of plugins that are unused. They load different files, which decrease the speed of your site. So they must be removed or switched off to optimize the site speed.

The ways mentioned above are only some of the ways to increase the speed of eCommerce site. There are other countless ways that can increase the speed of site. Increasing the speed of eCommerce site matters a lot because it can gain you the trust and confidence of customers for your online business and that is the first thing you can do to grow your online business.